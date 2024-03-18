All Star Tower Defense Hunt 2024- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

The All Star Tower Defense Hunt is a part of the multi-experience-spanning Roblox The Hunt: First Edition Event. This tower-defending experience rewards players with a unique badge for tackling and completing The Hunt-specific mission. By exchanging the badge, players can receive exclusive goodies.

The objective of the special mission for The Hunt is to defeat the Golden Bunny, who is accompanied by ten waves of enemies. It is straightforward and can be completed by any player, regardless of skill level.

This guide will walk you through the process of completing The Hunt mission in All Star Tower Defense to receive the coveted badge for The Hunt.

You can join The Hunt in All Star Tower Defense by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start All Star Tower Defense Hunt

Selecting a mission in the Story area (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt can be started in All Star Tower Defense by approaching the Story area portal and entering one of the Empty slots. Equip your units in the Inventory menu, select the “Beginner Saga” mission from the mission list, and hit the Start button to begin.

How to get The Hunt badge in All Star Tower Defense

Fighting off waves of enemies in Beginner Saga (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining The Hunt badge in All Star Tower Defense is fairly straightforward, particularly if you are an experienced player. It involves surviving and defeating the Golden Bunny while protecting your home base. After fulfilling this objective, the game rewards you with the prestigious badge titled “Slayed Bunny.”

This challenge is simple enough for beginners to complete as their tutorial mission. Meaning if you are someone who is playing through all 65 games in The Hunt catalog, you will be able to finish this regardless of prior experience with the title.

The Hunt mission completion (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to complete The Hunt mission and obtain the badge for All Star Tower Defense:

Open All Star Tower Defense from your Roblox library or by stepping into a portal in The Hunt hub world.

Approach the Story area and step into the portal to access the mission.

Equip your units from the Inventory menu.

Enter one of the empty slots on either side of the hallway.

Choose “Beginner Saga” from the mission list and press Start to begin the mission.

Place your units in the areas marked green and keep a close eye on them as they defeat waves of enemies. As you accumulate cash, upgrade your units to amplify their strength. This will help them defeat the Golden Bunny mini-boss at the end of the battle.

Upgrade your units until all ten waves, along with the Golden Bunny, have been defeated to receive the associated badge.

Once the mission ends, you will see a “Badge Awarded!” message in the bottom right corner of the screen. The message informs you that you have successfully received the event badge, which is reflected in your account the next time you visit The Hunt’s hub world.

What is The Hunt all about?

Expand Tweet

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is the first event of its kind, where several Roblox experiences reward their players with special badges for completing the associated missions. These badges can be used to purchase exclusive clothing, UGCs, accessories, and more in The Hunt hub world.

Offering a completely fair and free-to-play experience, The Hunt is designed to be accessible to as many players as possible. Each mission can be completed within five to 15 minutes, making them quick, easy, and unique.

The Hunt comprises 65 quests, all of which must be completed before this limited-time event ends. Its end date is March 29, 2024, which is right before Easter.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense

Does it take long to receive the "Slayed Bunny" hunt badge?

The hunt for "Slayed Bunny" can be completed in three to five minutes, depending on the strength of your units and upgrade level.

How difficult is it to obtain the “Slayed Bunny” badge?

Completing the mission associated with the “Slayed” badge is quite simple, only requiring a little bit of luck on the player’s side.

When will the All Star Tower Defense Hunt end?

The All Star Tower Defense hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use The Hunt badge for?

The Hunt badges can be used to obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

Can I receive more than one badge for doing one mission for The Hunt multiple times?

The Hunt missions are not repeatable, which means that once finished, they cannot be obtained again.

