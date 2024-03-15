Metro Life Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition 

Metro Life is a mesmerizing RPG game where players can immerse themselves in the fun of living in a dream house that overlooks the sea and a world brimming with possibilities. In the game, players can personalize their dream house, traverse the map with fast cars, and experience the Roblox social life in an entirely different way.

With a recent update, new quests and badges were added to the game corresponding with Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. In this guide, we delve deeper into how you can obtain this coveted badge and what you must remember when completing the quest. Let's dive in!

How to get the Metro Hunter badge in Metro Life?

The Hunt event in Metro Life (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Robloxians must complete an easy quest to obtain the official The Hunt Badge in Metro Life. The quest entails players finding the hot-air balloons located inside the meticulously crafted cityscapes. Players must then take flight into the skies to locate and collect 10 blue-colored orbs scattered throughout the stratosphere and then redeem them for the badge.

The quest is quite straightforward, but the only catch is that you mustn't log off the game mid-quest, or else all progress will be lost. However, if you wish to visit your friend's house or indulge in some roleplay, you can do that without losing any progress.

Details about The Hunt event in Metro Life (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on easily completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Metro Life:

Launch Metro Life and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, complete the tutorial and purchase a house.

After that, spawn a vehicle by selecting one from your mobile phone controls on the top-right corner of your game screen.

Get inside the vehicle and locate Miss Bunny, who's standing right next to a hot air balloon.

Once located, interact with her to learn more about the quest and the rewards if needed.

Take flight into the skies with the help of the hot air balloon, collect 10 blue-colored floating orbs, and return to the ground for your reward.

Interact with Miss Bunny one final time and click on the Claim My Reward button to receive your hard-earned Metro Hunter badge, which can then be used to unlock free goodies via The Hunt: First Edition.

Metro Hunter badge from The Hunt event in Metro Life (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

After redeeming the 10 orbs for the Metro Hunter badge, the abovementioned message will be displayed on your screens, and the badge will be added to your player's Roblox profile.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox's new metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, has finally debuted along with heaps of free rewards that yearn from the Infinite Vault. This multi-experience-based event was in the works for a long time and was even teased by the developers, so the community is all for this non-pay-to-win event and its rewards.

In the game, players must choose from over 60 titles, load into them, complete quests, earn badges, and claim rewards in The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. Even though completing quests in all 65 games can be a challenging feat, players are enthusiastic and are looking forward to the thrill of The Hunt!

FAQs on The Hunt event in Metro Life

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How to claim the Metro Hunter badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

