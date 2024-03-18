BedWars in Roblox is a brilliantly made action and strategy based game that involves a lot of team work. You have to protect your bed from enemy attacks at all costs. If you lose the bed, you will not be able to respawn after elimination by being killed or falling off the map. You can choose to be offensive or defensive based on your style of fighting, and that is the beauty of this game.

The Hunt quest stands out as an exceptional experience within this game, distinguished by the developers' meticulous crafting of a distinct map exclusively for it. While diverging from the conventional gameplay of bed protection, this quest retains the essence of teamwork, fostering a unique and engaging dynamic among players. You will find details of the quest further down in the article.

Join BedWars Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: BedWars badge?

The Hunt event quest in BedWars

The Hunt event in the game (Image via Roblox)

The quest to get the Hunt badge in the game is to take part in the Hunt map specially created for the event and collect 15 eggs. It may sound easy to collect these eggs, but the job is very hard to complete. The biggest problem is that the eggs collected resets if you are killed on the map or defeated, and you have to re-join a new round to start over.

The next problem is with the positioning of the eggs. They are spread across in hidden locations, in locations where you have to build blocks to create a faux path, and sometimes they are placed in the enemy territory.

Everyone is chasing the eggs, so you have to beat the enemies and your fellow teammates before they can make the pick-up. Even after it's picked up by you, there is a chance that an enemy players can attack you and take your eggs.

Also check: Dungeon Quest Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

How to play the Hunt map in BedWars ?

Learn to play the round (Image via Roblox)

After you join the game, you'll find your avatar summoned in the common area or the lobby. Click on the navy blue icon that says The Hunt. Next, click on the green play button to start a round in the map. The game will start to look for a match with many players to start a round.

Once you are summoned in the map, start collecting the eggs one by one, but do not add them back to the next as expected, as of now. Run around to collect the thunder power-ups for agility. You also need to protect yourself from attacks. Once the 15 eggs have been collected, the badge will be awarded to you immediately. Now you can deposit the eggs in to the basket and complete the round.

FAQs on completing quests in BedWars

FAQs related to the event (Image via Roblox)

How many Hunt event badges are available in BedWars?

There is just one Hunt badge available in the game, common with all the experiences. None will award you multiple Hunt badges.

Do I need Robux to complete the quest in BedWars?

No, you don't need Robux to play this game to complete the the Hunt event quest. However, you can use it if you want to get the upper hand to collect the eggs faster.

Will the Hunt event eggs give pets in BedWars?

No, these are just eggs that belong on the event map, but there are no pets involved.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes