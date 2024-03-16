Tsunami Game Hunt- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Tsunami Game Hunt is a part of The Hunt Roblox event. This experience concerns facing and surviving consecutive tsunami waves to get to the other side. Along the way, you may also discover a few secrets that reveal a story of their own. As a part of The Hunt, this Roblox experience rewards the player with the “Extraterrestrial [The Hunt]” badge.

In this guide, we’ll show you a concise step-by-step guide to survive the treacherous waves and find the secret that unlocks this prestigious badge in Tsunami Game Hunt.

You can join The Hunt in Tsunami Game by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Tsunami Game hunt

The hunt ship (Image via Roblox)

You can begin The Extraterrestrial Tsunami Game hunt by following a ship that resembles The Titanic. It is not necessary to interact with the ship to start The Hunt; simply following it along will lead you to the right path.

The official description of The Hunt in Tsunami Game states:

“The hunt to find extraterrestrial life begins in Tsunami Game. Meet the alien outside.”

How to get the Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge in Tsunami Game

Following the fence for the hunt (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining the Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge is fairly straightforward if the player knows how to reach it. For first-time players, this can be a little difficult to spot, considering the exit is in a hidden nook to the left of the main area. After that, it’s a lengthy trek to the main objective: finding the alien.

Players are free to wander in the main area of the game for as long as they like. They may even summon a tidal wave by pressing the big red button in the hub area. However, players will lose all progress if they exit the experience midway through their quest to reach the alien.

Crashed alien ship and its inhabitants (Image via Roblox)

The following steps outline how you can reach the alien and its crashed ship to receive the Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge in Tsunami Game hunt:

Open Tsunami Game through The Hunt hub world or directly from the Roblox Player app.

Once the game finishes loading, begin crossing the blue area with the rocks while following the Titanic-esque ship.

Each wave will be preceded by a warning siren, upon hearing which, hide behind the rocks or climb them and jump over the wave as it passes.

Be careful not to get hit by these waves, as they can toss your avatar quite far, nullifying the progress you may have made.

Continue dashing from one rock to the next until you spot a small opening to the left.

Enter the opening and climb out of the crevice until you find an open area with a chain-link fence.

Run along the fence until you reach the end of its enclosure area.

Climb over the fence and scale the hill straight ahead.

On the other side, you will spot an alien ship and its inhabitants nearby. Talk to the alien to unlock the coveted Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge, which can be the key to nifty freebies in The Hunt: First Edition.

Upon talking to the alien by pressing E on your keyboard, a message on the bottom right will confirm your acquisition of the badge, marking the completion of your quest in Tsunami Game Hunt.

What is The Hunt all about?

The Hunt is a multi-experience-spanning Roblox event that rewards players with badges and tokens. This event was a long time in the making, with tens of creators partaking in the collaborative effort.

Designed to be as fair to every player as possible, The Hunt lacks any elements that would make it pay-to-win. Consequently, the event is accessible to almost every player, making it so that the freebies it offers are universally accessible.

While not everyone may play through the 65 different quests that constitute The Hunt, it is still a fun challenge that brings the Roblox community together like never before.

FAQs on The Hunt in Tsunami Game

How long does it take to obtain the Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge in Tsunami Game hunt?

Depending on the tsunami wave RNG, you can obtain the Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge in 2-5 minutes in Tsunami Game hunt.

Is it difficult to find the alien for The Hunt?

Despite the randomness of the tsunami waves, it is not difficult to find the alien for The Hunt.

When will the hunt end in Tsunami Game?

The Hunt will end by March 29, 2024, for all Roblox experiences, including Tsunami Game.

Can I use the Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge for freebies in Tsunami Game?

The Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] badge can only be redeemed for rewards in The Hunt experience.

What rewards can I receive for redeeming a badge in The Hunt?

You can redeem the badge collected from Tsunami Game hunt to receive exclusive clothing, accessories, UGCs, and more.

