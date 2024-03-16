War Machines Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

War Machines is a meticulously designed Roblox game that is loosely based on Iron Man. In the title, you must suit up, take on the role of the ingenious Iron Man, and defend planet Earth from the bandits. You can choose from various war machines made and worn by the strongest Avenger himself, explore the vast terrains with fast-flying suits, and experience life Iron Man style.

A recent War Machines update introduced a new quest and badge aligned with Roblox's new Metaverse event, "The Hunt: First Edition." This guide explains how you can secure the sought-after badge.

How to get The Hunt: War Machines badge

Gameplay screenshot from War Machines (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You must complete an easy quest to obtain the official The Hunt Badge in War Machines. The quest requires you to collect 60 Hunt Fragments by defeating Bandits and other mobs. Keep in mind that this fragment doesn't have a guaranteed drop. It has more like a 50-50 drop rate, which makes unlocking the badge tough and the reward even sweeter.

The quest does not entail anything else. All you need to do is face the AI-controlled mobs that are scattered across the map and take them down in the hopes of getting a Hunt Fragment.

Gameplay screenshot from War Machines (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are instructions on how to complete this quest with ease and obtain The Hunt Badge:

Launch War Machines and connect to its server.

Choose between classic and metal suits and equip yourself for the brawls to come.

After suiting up, launch yourself from the helipad strategically placed on the spawn and set sight to any exclamation mark symbols that may appear on your screen.

Once you've reached the location, you will see multiple AI-controlled NPCs, who will try to take you down.

Eliminate each NPC in the area and hope that they drop Hunt Fragments.

Once you've collected 60 Hunt Fragments, go to the spawn area and redeem them for The Hunt badge, which can then be used to unlock free goodies via The Hunt: First Edition.

After redeeming the 60 Hunt Fragments for The Hunt badge, the badge will automatically be added to your player's Roblox profile.

Are there any other free rewards in the War Machines - The Hunt event?

War Machines The Hunt event-themed free rewards (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you happen to be a perfectionist, you can go for The Hunted Suit reward by collecting 190 Hunt Fragments and the limited-time UGC using 800 Hunt Frags.

The limited-time UGC is called The Hunted Mask, and it looks like a rugged version of the classic suit mask. However, instead of being limited to this game, this accessory can be worn anywhere. Even though obtaining it can be tedious, the reward is well worth your time and labor.

FAQs on The Hunt event in War Machines

When did The Hunt commence, and when is its conclusion?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will conclude on March 29, 2024.

How does one claim The Hunt badge within the game?

Upon completing The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title, the badge will be automatically conferred to your profile.

What is the method for redeeming rewards during The Hunt?

To redeem a free reward from The Hunt Hub, you must accumulate badges by fulfilling quests across various featured games.

Are the freebies from The Hunt worth the effort?

Indeed, all limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items available for redemption from The Hunt Hub merit the effort as they are poised to become highly sought-after.

