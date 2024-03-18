Dungeon Quest Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Dungeon Quest is an adventure-action-based Roblox game that has introduced fun quests in the Hunt: First Edition event. You get to explore various dungeons that have their own hurdles, soldiers, and the final boss. The main goal in the game is to complete the dungeon round and defeat the boss without being killed. You get to use various fun weapons and learn flashy magic spells.

To get the event badge, players have to complete three different quests. You may think it's a lot to do, but fear not, as they are interlocked and can be completed together in some cases. The entire process should hardly take more than 30 minutes, assuming you already know the basic controls. However, you can continue reading this article for more information about the quests.

Join Dungeon Quest by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: Dungeon Quest badge

What are the event quests in Dungeon Quest

The event quests (Image via Roblox)

The first quest is to obtain one loot. You can earn loot at the end of each dungeon round.

The second quest is to defeat 100 enemy soldiers. This will take some time as you need to play dungeon rounds to defeat them. If you are dead, you will have to start the round again, but the number of enemies defeated will not be refreshed.

The third quest is to defeat two bosses. As discussed, they appear towards the end of each dungeon round. You need to get past all soldiers to battle the boss, who has higher HP and special abilities that may inflict higher damage to your avatar.

Also check: Driving Empire Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

How to play Dungeon Quest?

Learn how to play the game (Image via Roblox)

The game is straightforward, with no hidden modes or other complicated gaming mechanisms. Players start as basic mages who use spells to attack or as warriors who use their blades to cut through enemies. As you defeat more enemies, you can upgrade your weapons and power levels.

To start a dungeon round, click on the green play button at the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Those with levels between one and 30 can only play in the Desert Temple map, but they can choose other locations as they level up. Once the round starts, keep advancing toward the enemy soldiers and use the following controls: the Q key for the basic attack (which refreshes almost immediately) and E for a special power that takes a few seconds to ready.

The only strategy is to use your powers wisely and keep moving when they are refreshing. Use the basic hit-and-run technique or guerilla tactics to kill enemies without losing much health.

FAQs on completing quests in Dungeon Quest

The badge (Image via Roblox)

Can you complete the quests in Dungeon Quest in a single day?

Yes, the quests hardly takes 30-45 minutes based on how quickly you grasp the basics.

Is the badge given immediately after completing the quests in Dungeon Quest?

Yes, once the quests are completed, you can immediately claim the badge, and it will be added to your account.

Do I have to spend Robux to complete the quests in Dungeon Quest?

No, the game is completely free. You only need to spend in-game money for upgrades.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes