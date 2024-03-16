Twilight Daycare Hunt 2024 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

The Twilight Daycare hunt is a part of the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition event. This daycare simulator offers an exclusive badge for completing its special mission for The Hunt event, which can be exchanged for freebies. To complete the hunt mission for Twilight Daycare, you must complete five needs as a caretaker or a baby.

This is simple enough and will take 5-10 minutes to complete, which is good if you’re playing through all Roblox experiences that are a part of The Hunt: First Edition.

This article provides a thorough guide on completing this task to help you obtain The Hunt: First Edition (Twilight Daycare) badge.

You can join The Hunt in Twilight Daycare by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start the Twilight Daycare hunt

Twilight Daycare portal in The Hunt: First Edition (Image via Roblox)

The Twilight Daycare hunt mission must be triggered manually after you load into the game and pick a role. Talk to the Baby B NPC in the hub area to receive the mission and begin working your way toward the goal.

The official description of The Hunt in Twilight Daycare states:

“Join us in The Hunt! Complete the quest by meeting Baby B needs and you will be granted a special badge.”

How to get the Twilight Daycare badge for The Hunt

Activating The Hunt mission for Twilight Daycare (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining the Twilight Daycare special badge for The Hunt is quite simple, as the mission associated with it can be completed through normal gameplay alone. The mission for The Hunt has you fulfill five needs for any baby in the daycare. Upon doing so, you will receive the badge titled “You’ve Completed Your Twilight Daycare Mission!” which is tied to The Hunt.

First-time players should have no trouble with this mission, as the Roblox experience does a good job of introducing its mechanics. Note that the mission’s progress will reset if you leave the Roblox experience midway through completion, requiring you to start over.

Interacting with a baby in Twilight Daycare (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to follow to complete the Twilight Daycare mission for The Hunt and receive the associated badge:

Start Twilight Daycare through The Hunt hub world or the Roblox Game client.

Once you load into the game, pick your role. You can complete the mission with any role, so feel free to choose any.

Interact with Baby B in the daycare to receive the mission.

Find a baby in the daycare and send a request to the player to join their family.

Once they join, interact with them based on the text box above their heads. This text box indicates one of their needs that you must fulfill.

Complete five of their needs to receive the special badge.

Once you’ve completed the mission, you will see a “Badge Awarded!” message pop up on the bottom right corner of your screen. This marks the completion of your mission, rewarding you with the special badge.

What is The Hunt all about?

Expand Tweet

The Hunt is a collaborative event featuring several Roblox experiences, offering freebies to those who participate in the associated missions. Upon receiving a badge from an experience, the player can exchange it in The Hunt for clothing, accessories, UGCs, and more.

This event is designed to be as user-friendly as possible, incorporating no pay-to-win elements at all. By extension, The Hunt has near-universal accessibility, rewarding every player who participates in it with unique goodies.

In total, 65 quests must be completed to collect every badge in The Hunt. It will last until March 29, 2024, right before Easter.

Also check: 100 unique Roblox usernames for new players

FAQs on Twilight Daycare hunt

How long will the Twilight Daycare hunt last?

The Twilight Daycare hunt will last from March 15 to 29, 2024.

How long does it take to receive the special badge in the Twilight Daycare hunt?

Depending on how quickly you find a toddler or caretaker, it can take up to 10 minutes to finish the Twilight Daycare hunt.

Is it difficult to complete The Hunt mission for Twilight Daycare?

No, completing the mission for the Twilight Daycare hunt is quite simple and can be done through normal gameplay.

What rewards are available for redemption in The Hunt?

The badges received in The Hunt can be exchanged for unique clothing items, accessories, UGCs, and more.

Is the Twilight Daycare hunt mission repeatable?

No, once the Twilight Daycare hunt is finished, it cannot be done again.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes