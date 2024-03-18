Mega Hide and Seek! Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Relive your childhood memories by playing Mega Hide and Seek! on Roblox. If you have fond memories of playing the actual game with your siblings, cousins, and friends, you'll feel the nostalgia flooding back. Now, you can experience it online through themed maps featuring exciting equipment like cannons and jumpers that enhance the gaming experience.

The developers have kept the event quest simple, avoiding unnecessarily complicated mechanics. You can choose to invest hours and effort to complete the quest or opt for shortcuts such as redeeming free codes for rewards or spending Robux to expedite progress. Keep reading the article to understand what the quest is and how you can complete it.

Start playing Mega Hide and Seek! by either launching the game directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: Mega Hide and Seek! badge

The event quest in Mega Hide and Seek!

The quest (Image via Roblox)

You will not find multiple quests to complete here since the only quest is to win in two rounds to get the badge. Although it's just a single quest, winning can be extremely challenging, especially if you have never played this game before.

You can keep practicing to get better at it and try repeatedly to win two games. There is no time limit set at the game level, but it needs to be completed before the actual The Hunt: First Edition event, which ends in about 12 days.

How to win rounds in the game

Learn to play the game (Image via Roblox)

The game has rounds that you will automatically keep getting added to. The maps are special places like the day care, arcade, and many others. .

Every player will be put into one of two categories: hiders and seekers. As a hider, you have the first minute or sixty seconds to hide and then continue to stay hidden for four minutes or 240 seconds. If you are a seeker, for the first 60 seconds, you will be sent to a closed room, allowing everyone else to hide well.

At the end of the first minute, the seekers will start looking for the hiders. Any hiders that are found will be locked away for the rest of the round. Seekers will continue looking until all the hiders have been found or until time runs out. If hiders are not found, they are declared the winners.

FAQs on completing the quest in Mega Hide and Seek!

List of FAQs (Image via Roblox)

Is the badge sent to my Mega Hide and Seek! account?

Yes, you will also see a notification when the quest is completed, and the badge is added to your account automatically.

Do both the quest rounds in Mega Hide and Seek! have to be completed consecutively?

No, the terms and conditions do not indicate this. You can achieve the wins on different days as well.

Can I play Mega Hide and Seek! after the Hunt event?

If you like the game, you can always play it and spend hours with your friends, even after the event.

