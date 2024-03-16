Car Dealership Tycoon Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Car Dealership Tycoon is a game where players make a virtual living by earning coins while driving supercars. Robloxians start with a basic car dealership and steadily make their way up to the top of the server leaderboards.

The game has recently introduced a new quest and badge, closely tied to Roblox's latest multi-title event, called The Hunt: First Edition. This guide provides an in-depth look at securing this valuable badge and the essential points to keep in mind when you're on The Hunt. Let's get started!

How to get The Hunt badge in Car Dealership Tycoon?

The Hunt Quest in Car Dealership Tycoon (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Roblox players must complete an easy quest to obtain the official The Hunt Badge in Car Dealership Tycoon. The quest entails players hunting 25 bunnies and collecting them by going near them and pressing the 'E' key. Players must find all 25 bunnies and then click on The Hunt button on the left side of their game screen to redeem them for the badge.

The quest in itself is quite straightforward, and the players are even provided a free super-fast vehicle to complete the quest. Below is an image of one of the bunnies waiting to be found in Car Dealership Tycoon.

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest in Car Dealership Tycoon (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Given below are step-by-step instructions for completing this quest easily and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Car Dealership Tycoon:

Launch Car Dealership Tycoon and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, complete the tutorial and purchase a car dealership.

After that, spawn a vehicle by selecting one from the car icon on the left side of your game screen.

Get inside the vehicle and locate all 25 bunnies scattered throughout the cityscape.

Once located, interact with it by pressing the E key on your keyboard, making sure that you're standing close to it and the prompt to Collect is showing on your screen.

This process needs to be repeated 24 more times after you've found the first bunny.

After collecting all 25 bunnies, press the The Hunt button located on the left side of your game screen and redeem the bunnies to receive your hard-earned The Hunt badge, which can then be used to unlock free goodies via The Hunt: First Edition.

Gameplay screenshot from The Hunt quest in Car Dealership Tycoon (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

After redeeming all 25 bunnies, the Hunt badge will automatically be added to your player's Roblox profile. A notification will be displayed on the bottom right corner of your game screen, confirming that the badge has been awarded.

What is The Hunt all about?

Expand Tweet

Roblox's latest metaverse event, 'The Hunt: First Edition,' has premiered, offering an abundance of free rewards from the Infinite Vault. Based on multiple experiences, this event has been in development for an extended period and received prior hints from the developers, generating excitement within the community for this fair-play event and its prizes.

Within the game, players have the option to select from more than 60 titles, enter them, complete quests, earn badges, and collect rewards at The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. Despite the challenge of accomplishing quests across all games, players are eager and anticipate the excitement of 'The Hunt!

Also Check: Roblox The Hunt: First Edition - The Hunt Hub, rewards, and more

FAQs on The Hunt event in Car Dealership Tycoon

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How to claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes