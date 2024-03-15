My Restaurant Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

My Restaurant is a popular Roblox game that transports you into the exciting world of restaurants. You can hone your skills as a chef and run your thriving restaurant while immersing in the simulation and setting out on an adventure. The game welcomes players of all ages, as it has no bloodshed but a calming atmosphere where young kids can learn and grow.

You must serve 100 customers to complete the quest and earn the Hunt: First Edition badge. You can start by building a restaurant and doing basic jobs like a waiter, chef, and more. Once a good customer base is set and the money starts flowing in automatically, you can start focusing on making the establishment better by getting new furniture, more staff, and so much more.

How to serve 100 customers in My Restaurant

Start earning money in My Restaurant

Serve your customers (Image via Roblox)

You need to start earning in-game cash and save enough to move on to the next level. The process is simple; it involves going to the customer, the cooking center, or the billing counter and interacting using the E key.

Getting new staff in My Restaurant

Start hiring more staff (Image via Roblox)

Once enough money is generated and saved up, you can hire new waiters and cooks. The price is as low as 50 dollars of in-game cash, but it slowly increases. To get the new cooks and waiters, you can follow the below process:

On the home screen, click the Manage icon (Represented by a suitcase) at the bottom. Next, click on the second tab called Staff. This will show the available list of waiters and cooks. Players can buy the available staff according to their level.

Buying new equipment and furniture in My Restaurant

Get new items for the restaurant (Image via Roblox)

After the restaurant settles in and new staff are hired, you can buy a new cooking stove, dishwasher, tables, chairs, billing device, flooring, flooring, decorative plants, fancy lights, festive decorations, and miscellaneous gadgets and items. Follow these easy steps to buy these items:

Stay on the home screen and click the shop icon at the bottom. Sort through the filtered list of items and click on the buy option. Once done, the item gets added to the player's account. Click on the item and place it in the available space in the restaurant. The staff will start using the equipment or item immediately.

With better equipment and furniture, customers will enjoy quick service and better food. This will increase the number of customers served every hour.

FAQs for completing quests in My Restaurant

The quest in the game (Image via Roblox)

Is there a timeline for completing the quest in My Restaurant?

Yes, you need to complete not only the quest in this game but also in all the games in the Hunt: First Edition in the next 14 days.

Do you have to serve all 100 customers in My Restaurant by yourself?

Usually, just the first few customers need to be served manually by a player. Once ample in-game cash is generated, they can hire staff to do the work automatically.

Do I need to spend Robux to complete the quest?

No, the whole quest can be completed with just the in-game money. Yes, you can use Robux to expedite the process, but it is not mandatory.

