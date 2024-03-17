Blade Ball Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Blade Ball is one of the simplest games on the list of games featured in this Roblox event. Furthermore, the quests are equally simple to achieve the event badge. Unlike other games in the event, this game has three quests that you must complete to get that coveted badge to move on to the next game. It might seem like a lot at first, but when you start playing the game, you'll realize that the quests are simple and complement each other.

This article will cover the details of the quests and also share some insights to complete them faster.

How to get The Hunt: Blade Ball badge

How many 'The Hunt' quests are in Blade Ball?

Complete quests for the badge (Image via Roblox)

You must complete a total of three quests to get the event badge. The first quest is to complete five games in any mode. This quest simply expects you to join the rounds that automatically start without any wins or achieve any milestone.

The second quest is to block the ball 30 times. In every game, you can expect to block four to five times on average, which means you are expected to join approximately seven games to complete this quest.

Finally, the third quest is to eliminate three people in any mode. This can be easily completed while completing the second quest. Although it is a bit tricky and may require a few attempts, it can be completed in nine-10 games.

You must remember that you have only a little over 13 days to complete these quests.

How to play a game round in Blade Ball

Start winning rounds (Image via Roblox)

Once the game is fully loaded, your avatar will be summoned to the common area. Game rounds keep happening, and you can join the next one by simply being there. You may choose to vote for the game mode before a round starts. Choose a mode that you are familiar with.

Once the game round starts, you will find yourself in the battleground. There are just two controls: To block, press the F key, and to unleash your ability, press the Q key. You can also click on them independently, depending on your tactile ability.

The aim of the game is to survive each round by blocking the ball and diverting it to another player to kill them. The last man standing will be the winner of the round. You may run around strategically to avoid the ball or to become its target so that you can use the trajectory to knock out more players.

FAQs on completing quests in Blade Ball

Get the hunt badge easily (Image via Roblox)

Do you have to complete the quests in Blade Ball in a single day?

No, the quests can be completed before the Hunt event ends. You can complete the quests at different timelines as well. In fact, they do not have to be completed consecutively.

Are hunt quests different in Blade Ball?

Yes, they are special quests created for the event. You will find the game's usual quests available on the left side of the screen.

Will you need to spend Robux to complete quests in Blade Ball?

No, the game is completely free to play. Although, you may have to spend Robux to buy special items that can expedite the process.

