Anime Ball Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime Ball codes

Powerful abilities, high-quality weapons, Yen, and spins are easy to acquire through Anime Ball Codes. They are a great option for new players to strengthen their character without spending precious Robux or real money. Moreover, these codes are easy to redeem.

You need luck on your side to win in Anime Ball, and the code THE0NEP1ECEISREAL gives a nifty boost to your luck stat. If you are unfamiliar with the game, you may also use something like animeballiscool for free wheel spins. This article lists all the active anime ball codes and will assist you in using them.

Bookmark this article to access fresh Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Anime Ball codes

Anime Ball codes screen (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists all the Anime Ball codes verified to be working as of February 1, 2024. However, they may expire at any time. That is why you should redeem them quickly and claim the freebies.

Active Anime Ball codes Code Rewards THE0NEP1ECEISREAL! Luck boost FIREUPDATE! 900 Yen THEUPDATEISREAL Two wheel spins CODE Two Yen YOURETHEBEST 750 Yen 124000LIKES Two wheel spins 35MIL One wheel spin TOURNEYSARECOOL 600 Yen animeballiscool Wheel spins 400kgroupmembersyo Wheel spins PROGAME! One wheel spin VISITS20M Wheel spins 85KLIKES Two wheel spins 15MTHANKS Yen boost newupdateyoo! Two wheel spins SORRY4DELAY One wheel spin OMG10MVISITS Two wheel spins THISISNOTBLADEBALL Two wheel spins YOO45KLIKES Yen boost WEHAVE5MVISITS Spins BESTGAME2020 Yen boost

Inactive Anime Ball codes

Here is a list of codes for Anime Ball that are no longer valid. The silver lining is that the developers frequently replace such codes with those that are active. As such, you can always find new codes that offer rewards similar to old ones.

Inactive Anime Ball codes Code Rewards WEHAVE5MVISITS Spins sadboi999 15-minute Yen boost VISITED2MILLION Two wheel spins 1MVISITS 450 Yen 2KLIKES 300 Yen 250KPLAYED 450 Yen LIKED4KTIMES 450 Yen SECRETCODE 200 Yen THISISANIMEBALL 450 Yen RELEASE Freebies

How to redeem Active Anime Ball codes

Codes icon in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes in Anime Ball is quick and easy, as described below:

Use the Roblox Player application to launch Anime Ball.

Once you load into the server, use the Codes option on the left to access the Code screen.

Enter the desired code into the box.

Click on Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do this for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can result in errors when entered manually. Because of this, the best way to redeem them is to paste them directly into the box to avoid any typos.

Anime Ball codes and their importance

Spin Wheel screen in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox)

Players can use codes for Anime Ball to get abilities, weapons, and the in-game currency. These rewards can be instrumental and help a new player become familiar with the title's mechanics.

On the flip side, seasoned gamers can use these bonuses to secure a high rank on the leaderboard. Thus, codes are useful for players of every skill level.

Also check: How to play Roblox Anime Ball

Anime Ball code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code error in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox)

If a player redeems an invalid or expired code, the Codes screen will display a "Code not valid" message. At the moment, there are no known server-related issues that may prevent a player from redeeming codes in Anime Ball. So, anyone facing an error during the redemption process is advised to restart the game and try entering the code again.

Where to find new Anime Ball codes

New codes for Anime Ball are posted regularly on the official Ewber Discord server, along with news on in-game updates. You can also bookmark this page to find the latest codes, as we will continue to update the active list.

FAQs

How impactful are the codes for Anime Ball?

Codes for Anime Ball provide players with resources that can be used to strengthen their character and purchase in-game items. As such, their impact is quite significant.

Which code provides the highest amount of in-game currency?

You can use the code FIREUPDATE! To receive 900 Yen, which is the highest amount of in-game money obtainable through a single code.

Do codes for Anime Ball offer free Robux?

At the moment, there are no codes for Anime Ball that offer free Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes