  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Anime Ball Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime Ball codes

Anime Ball Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime Ball codes

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 01, 2024 21:21 GMT
Anime Ball codes
Anime Ball codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Powerful abilities, high-quality weapons, Yen, and spins are easy to acquire through Anime Ball Codes. They are a great option for new players to strengthen their character without spending precious Robux or real money. Moreover, these codes are easy to redeem.

You need luck on your side to win in Anime Ball, and the code THE0NEP1ECEISREAL gives a nifty boost to your luck stat. If you are unfamiliar with the game, you may also use something like animeballiscool for free wheel spins. This article lists all the active anime ball codes and will assist you in using them.

Bookmark this article to access fresh Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Anime Ball codes

Anime Ball codes screen (Image via Roblox)
Anime Ball codes screen (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists all the Anime Ball codes verified to be working as of February 1, 2024. However, they may expire at any time. That is why you should redeem them quickly and claim the freebies.

Active Anime Ball codes

Code

Rewards

THE0NEP1ECEISREAL!

Luck boost

FIREUPDATE!

900 Yen

THEUPDATEISREAL

Two wheel spins

CODE

Two Yen

YOURETHEBEST

750 Yen

124000LIKES

Two wheel spins

35MIL

One wheel spin

TOURNEYSARECOOL

600 Yen

animeballiscool

Wheel spins

400kgroupmembersyo

Wheel spins

PROGAME!

One wheel spin

VISITS20M

Wheel spins

85KLIKES

Two wheel spins

15MTHANKS

Yen boost

newupdateyoo!

Two wheel spins

SORRY4DELAY

One wheel spin

OMG10MVISITS

Two wheel spins

THISISNOTBLADEBALL

Two wheel spins

YOO45KLIKES

Yen boost

WEHAVE5MVISITS

Spins

BESTGAME2020

Yen boost

Inactive Anime Ball codes

Here is a list of codes for Anime Ball that are no longer valid. The silver lining is that the developers frequently replace such codes with those that are active. As such, you can always find new codes that offer rewards similar to old ones.

Inactive Anime Ball codes

Code

Rewards

WEHAVE5MVISITS

Spins

sadboi999

15-minute Yen boost

VISITED2MILLION

Two wheel spins

1MVISITS

450 Yen

2KLIKES

300 Yen

250KPLAYED

450 Yen

LIKED4KTIMES

450 Yen

SECRETCODE

200 Yen

THISISANIMEBALL

450 Yen

RELEASE

Freebies

How to redeem Active Anime Ball codes

Codes icon in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Codes icon in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes in Anime Ball is quick and easy, as described below:

  • Use the Roblox Player application to launch Anime Ball.
  • Once you load into the server, use the Codes option on the left to access the Code screen.
  • Enter the desired code into the box.
  • Click on Redeem to claim your rewards.
  • Do this for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can result in errors when entered manually. Because of this, the best way to redeem them is to paste them directly into the box to avoid any typos.

Anime Ball codes and their importance

Spin Wheel screen in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox)
Spin Wheel screen in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox)

Players can use codes for Anime Ball to get abilities, weapons, and the in-game currency. These rewards can be instrumental and help a new player become familiar with the title's mechanics.

On the flip side, seasoned gamers can use these bonuses to secure a high rank on the leaderboard. Thus, codes are useful for players of every skill level.

Also check: How to play Roblox Anime Ball

Anime Ball code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code error in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox)
Invalid code error in Anime Ball (Image via Roblox)

If a player redeems an invalid or expired code, the Codes screen will display a "Code not valid" message. At the moment, there are no known server-related issues that may prevent a player from redeeming codes in Anime Ball. So, anyone facing an error during the redemption process is advised to restart the game and try entering the code again.

Where to find new Anime Ball codes

New codes for Anime Ball are posted regularly on the official Ewber Discord server, along with news on in-game updates. You can also bookmark this page to find the latest codes, as we will continue to update the active list.

FAQs

How impactful are the codes for Anime Ball?

Codes for Anime Ball provide players with resources that can be used to strengthen their character and purchase in-game items. As such, their impact is quite significant.

Which code provides the highest amount of in-game currency?

You can use the code FIREUPDATE! To receive 900 Yen, which is the highest amount of in-game money obtainable through a single code.

Do codes for Anime Ball offer free Robux?

At the moment, there are no codes for Anime Ball that offer free Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...