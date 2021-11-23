Roblox Nikeland codes (November 2021)

Roblox Nikeland is full of fun activities to run solo or with friends, and Nikeland codes can add depth to those challenging experiences.

Redeeming Nikeland codes can provide unique items that may or may not be available forever. Players can collect free items for their Nikeland avatars and Roblox avatars alike. Additionally, Nikeland codes can also be redeemed to get buildable items for the player's yard.

Roblox Nikeland: All valid codes

Redeem Nikeland codes for free items (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, these are all active and valid codes for Roblox Nikeland. They are as follows:

firstlap : Redeem this code for a Running Track build piece

: Redeem this code for a Running Track build piece smile: Redeem this code for Winking Smiley and Cute Smiley build piece

The items that players receive from both valid Nikeland codes are build pieces. They can be found in the Build menu, and can be placed anywhere inside a player's yard.

How to redeem Roblox Nikeland codes

Use the Promo Code menu for Nikeland codes (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Nikeland is not very different from redeeming codes in other Roblox games. After logging into Roblox and launching Nikeland, follow these steps:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the Promo button (red with a Nike tag).

Step 2: Within the Promo Code menu, enter a valid Roblox Nikeland code into the empty text box. They are case sensitive, so a capital letter needs to remain capitalized.

Step 3: At the bottom-right of the Promo Code menu, select the Redeem button.

Step 4: Select Collect to accept your free gifts.

Are there any expired codes for Roblox Nikeland?

Challenging games in Nikeland (Image via Roblox)

Luckily, none of Roblox Nikelands codes have expired yet. With that said, Roblox codes will never stay active forever, and the rewards will no longer be available to redeem at some point.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To avoid this, players should always redeem codes as soon as possible. Items redeemed with codes are ofetn one of a kind or become incredibly rare over time. By using the codes immediately, players will never miss out on free and rare items.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Siddharth Satish