Roblox Strucid Codes (November 2021)

Roblox Strucid is yet another battle royale, though its unique aspects do stem from entirely using Roblox’s tools.

Strucid wears its inspiration on its sleeve; it is Roblox meets Fortnite. Join or battle friends in an all-out shooting match. Like Fortnite, there is also a building feature that players can use offensively and defensively.

There are also cosmetic items to strive for. Thankfully, Roblox Strucid has a few codes still available that offer great rewards.

All valid Roblox Strucid codes for the month of November 2021

Crates can be bought with Coins (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, Roblox Strucid only has a handful of valid, working codes. Many have already expired. In that case, start redeeming them now. The codes are as follows:

christmas : Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins joehe : Redeem this code to receive 2,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 2,000 free Coins sup: Redeem this code to receive 2,000 free Coins

Despite only having a few codes still active and working, it is still worth banking the free Coins. After all, the game has its own loot box system (called cases) that can be purchased with Coins. Though they are cosmetic in nature, using these codes is a fast track option for winning cool gear.

How to Redeem Roblox Strucid Codes

Running and gunning in Strucid (Image via Roblox)

Now that players have a few Roblox Strucid codes under their belt, it is best to put them to good use. Redeeming Strucid codes is similar to other Roblox games. Here is how it works:

Step 1 : On the right-hand side, in the main menu, there is an empty text box labeled “Enter Promo.”

: On the right-hand side, in the main menu, there is an empty text box labeled “Enter Promo.” Step 2 : Inside the text box, type in a valid Roblox Strucid code. Since Roblox codes are case sensitive, they should be typed as they appear on the list (e.g., capitalization, numbers, and lowercase).

: Inside the text box, type in a valid Roblox Strucid code. Since Roblox codes are case sensitive, they should be typed as they appear on the list (e.g., capitalization, numbers, and lowercase). Step 3: Select Redeem. If you used the code correctly, the rewards provided will be automatically applied to your account.

All expired Roblox Strucid codes for the month of November 2021

The building mechanic at work (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, none of the codes listed below are working and have expired for good. Attempting to use any of these codes will result in an error notification and will not provide their listed free reward.

Oneyear : Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins FIRE : Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins AD : Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins 100M : Redeem this code to receive the 100M Pickaxe

: Redeem this code to receive the 100M Pickaxe GLIDER : Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins yeet : Redeem this code to receive 3,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 3,000 free Coins UCUYIiKFkSOIIdGzTI7Wp7lg : Redeem this code to receive a free skin

: Redeem this code to receive a free skin AlwaysAndForever : Redeem this code to receive 3,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 3,000 free Coins Chicken : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins OfficialCraft : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins Dawg : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins Westdrum : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins Joe : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins 5k : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins daxxle: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 free Coins

This just goes to show that any Roblox Strucid codes released should be used immediately. This goes for any and all Roblox games. Something as quiet as an update can make codes obsolete.

