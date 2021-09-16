Roblox SharkBite Codes (September 2021)

Roblox SharkBite is a great game where players either survive the Shark or become the Shark and wreak havoc.

In Roblox SharkBite, players are put on a boat in the middle of the ocean. Surviving the Shark is the main goal as the sea animal comes to eat the boat and all of its inhabitants.

Everyone that plays Roblox Sharkbite knows the main currency is Shark Teeth. Shark Teeth help purchase and upgrade items that can be used to fend off the mighty Shark. The game has a ton of codes that provide Shark Teeth.

Codes for Roblox SharkBite (September 2021)

The starting lobby in SharkBite. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

SHARKBITE2: Redeem this code and get 200 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 200 Shark Teeth 1BILLION: Redeem this code and get 100 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 100 Shark Teeth SimonsSpace: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth DUCKYRAPTOR: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth FROGGYBOAT: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Expired Codes

SHARKCAGE: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth SHARKWEEK2020: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth 20KDISCORD: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth SKELETONS: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth GHOSTS: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth STEALTH: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth LegendaryGun!: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth NewShark: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth EditShark!: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth NewGun: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth mosasaurus: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth SwimingLizard: Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

How to redeem codes in Roblox SharkBite

The code redemption window for SharkBite. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox SharkBite is pretty straightforward. It works much like other Roblox games. Load in and look for the icon that resembles the Twitter logo. Click on that to open a new window.

Inside of that window will be a textbox where you can copy and paste the codes. Put the Roblox SharkBite code that you want to use into that text box and hit the Redeem button.

If the code is active and correctly entered, you will be notified that the redemption was successful. From there, you should see your Roblox SharkBite Shark Teeth amount increase.

