Roblox The Floor is Lava Codes (December 2021)

Roblox The Floor is Lava is a simple game with a plethora of options for customizing your character. To add to your collection of gear, Roblox codes can be redeemed.

It isn’t just items Roblox codes can be redeemed for, but also the in-game currency and other interesting rewards.

Here are all the working codes for The Floor is Lava:

Roblox The Floor is Lava: All working codes for exciting rewards (December 2021)

These are the only two active codes for Roblox The Floor is Lava, for the month of December 2021. They have been tested and confirmed to still be working.

The codes are as follows:

ITSBEENAMINUTE : Redeems for a free Hairdryer Powerup

: Redeems for a free Hairdryer Powerup H4PPYH4LLOW33N: Redeems for free Pastel Trail

The Floor is Lava doesn’t offer much this time around, but the few codes that are available are still valuable to a degree. Items like these are hard to come by without spending Robux. And since they’re free, it’s best to take advantage of it immediately.

How to redeem Roblox The Floor is Lava codes in-game

Where players redeem codes in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

There’s a code redemption system in-game. After you’ve logged into Roblox and launched The Floor is Lava, follow these steps for redeeming codes:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, you’ll see several menu options available. Select the button with a gift icon, labeled “Codes.”

Step 2: In the code redemption menu, type in a valid code to redeem. Please note that the codes are case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the Enter button to redeem and receive the code’s listed rewards.

What is Roblox The Floor is Lava?

The Floor is Lava takes the game everyone has played as a kid and turns it into a real Roblox game. With the added benefit of being uploaded to Roblox, friends can play the game anytime they want. There's just one rule and the it is simple enough: Don’t die.

Lava will slowly fill the map. Players need to avoid it. There are platforms and buildings to climb, scattered about, that can be used as a way to escape death.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha