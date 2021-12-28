Roblox Combo Clickers Codes (December 2021)

Roblox Combo Clickers requires an astronomical amount of clicking. In fact, it’s the entire essence of the game.

Luckily, one can save hundreds of clicks through the use of Roblox codes. In Combo Clickers, codes can be redeemed for a plethora of in-game rewards like free Clicks, boosts, and Gems. This can be done by simply using the codes while one is playing.

Here’s every working code for Roblox Combo Clickers.

Roblox Combo Clickers: All available codes in December 2021

As of December 2021, all of these codes are currently available for Combo Clickers. It’s a healthy list, that’s for sure. The codes are as follows:

boost10m - Redeem this code to receive a Boost

- Redeem this code to receive a Boost codeyeet - Redeem this code to receive a Boost

- Redeem this code to receive a Boost combo - Redeem this code to receive 500 Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Clicks favs20k - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems freeboosts - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks freeservers - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks gems - Redeem this code to receive 500 Gems

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Gems likes10k - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems likes15k - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems likes1k - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks likes20k - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks likes2500 - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems likes25k - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks likes30k - Redeem this code to receive a Boost

- Redeem this code to receive a Boost likes5000 - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems likes7500 - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems luckboost - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks release - Redeem this code to receive 500 Gems

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Gems secretboost - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks specialcode - Redeem this code to receive a Boost

- Redeem this code to receive a Boost tropical - Redeem this code to receive 500 Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Clicks update13 - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems update1 - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Clicks update3 - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems update5 - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks update8 - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits100k - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits10m - Redeem this code to receive a Boost

- Redeem this code to receive a Boost visits11m - Redeem this code to receive a Boost

- Redeem this code to receive a Boost visits1m - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits250k - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits3m - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits500k - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits5m - Redeem this code to receive Clicks

- Redeem this code to receive Clicks visits6m - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits8m - Redeem this code to receive Gems

- Redeem this code to receive Gems visits9m - Redeem this code to receive Gems

While the free Clicks are nice, the most valuable rewards are the boosts and free Gems. Boosts can greatly increase the number of Clicks and Gems players receive. Gems can buy very important upgrades like more pets and hat slots.

Roblox Combo Clickers: How to redeem codes

Where the in-game codes menu is (Image via Sportskeeda)

Considering there are over a dozen codes available this time around, it’s important to redeem them as fast as possible. They can expire at any time. Here’s how redeeming codes in Combo Clickers works:

Step 1 : On the left-hand side, there are several menu buttons. One menu button is the Twitter logo; that’s the Codes menu.

: On the left-hand side, there are several menu buttons. One menu button is the Twitter logo; that’s the Codes menu. Step 2 : Type in a valid Roblox Combo Clickers code. They are case-sensitive.

: Type in a valid Roblox Combo Clickers code. They are case-sensitive. Step 3: Select the Redeem button to receive the listed rewards.

What is Roblox Combo Clickers?

If it wasn’t obvious from the name, Roblox Combo Clickers is all about clicking. It doesn’t get any more sophisticated than that. Players have to click their way to the top of the leaderboard.

Invest clicks in new pets, hats, and upgrades to earn more clicks at a time. Then players can issue a rebirth to earn clicks and gems even faster the second time around.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul