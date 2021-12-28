Roblox Combo Clickers Codes (December 2021)

Roblox Combo Clickers requires an astronomical amount of clicking. In fact, it’s the entire essence of the game.
Luckily, one can save hundreds of clicks through the use of Roblox codes. In Combo Clickers, codes can be redeemed for a plethora of in-game rewards like free Clicks, boosts, and Gems. This can be done by simply using the codes while one is playing.
Here’s every working code for Roblox Combo Clickers.
Roblox Combo Clickers: All available codes in December 2021
As of December 2021, all of these codes are currently available for Combo Clickers. It’s a healthy list, that’s for sure. The codes are as follows:
- boost10m - Redeem this code to receive a Boost
- codeyeet - Redeem this code to receive a Boost
- combo - Redeem this code to receive 500 Clicks
- favs20k - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- freeboosts - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- freeservers - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- gems - Redeem this code to receive 500 Gems
- likes10k - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- likes15k - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- likes1k - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- likes20k - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- likes2500 - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- likes25k - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- likes30k - Redeem this code to receive a Boost
- likes5000 - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- likes7500 - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- luckboost - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- release - Redeem this code to receive 500 Gems
- secretboost - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- specialcode - Redeem this code to receive a Boost
- tropical - Redeem this code to receive 500 Clicks
- update13 - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- update1 - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Clicks
- update3 - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- update5 - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- update8 - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits100k - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits10m - Redeem this code to receive a Boost
- visits11m - Redeem this code to receive a Boost
- visits1m - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits250k - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits3m - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits500k - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits5m - Redeem this code to receive Clicks
- visits6m - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits8m - Redeem this code to receive Gems
- visits9m - Redeem this code to receive Gems
While the free Clicks are nice, the most valuable rewards are the boosts and free Gems. Boosts can greatly increase the number of Clicks and Gems players receive. Gems can buy very important upgrades like more pets and hat slots.
Roblox Combo Clickers: How to redeem codes
Considering there are over a dozen codes available this time around, it’s important to redeem them as fast as possible. They can expire at any time. Here’s how redeeming codes in Combo Clickers works:
- Step 1: On the left-hand side, there are several menu buttons. One menu button is the Twitter logo; that’s the Codes menu.
- Step 2: Type in a valid Roblox Combo Clickers code. They are case-sensitive.
- Step 3: Select the Redeem button to receive the listed rewards.
What is Roblox Combo Clickers?
If it wasn’t obvious from the name, Roblox Combo Clickers is all about clicking. It doesn’t get any more sophisticated than that. Players have to click their way to the top of the leaderboard.
Invest clicks in new pets, hats, and upgrades to earn more clicks at a time. Then players can issue a rebirth to earn clicks and gems even faster the second time around.