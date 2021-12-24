Roblox Tower Battles Codes (December 2021)

To survive the never-ending onslaught of beasts and monsters in Roblox Tower Battles, players need strong, lasting towers. Without a thriving army of towers, all is lost.

Thankfully, Roblox codes can help get any gamer — new or experienced — on the right path. Tower Battles codes can be redeemed for neat rewards like free Credits and unlock special towers. Get ahead of the competition by using these Roblox Tower Battles codes.

Roblox Tower Battles: Every valid code for December 2021

As of December 2021, these are the only valid Tower Battles codes. This isn’t a lot, but the rewards are worth collecting. The codes are as follows:

muni4me – Redeem this code to receive 300 free Credits

– Redeem this code to receive 300 free Credits UPDATEINAMINUTE2021 – Redeem this code to unlock the Tweeter Tower

The most valuable gift you will receive from this month’s Tower Battles codes is the exclusive Tweeter Tower. It’s about twice as strong as the very first tower you get (the Scout), which is great to have for new players. Credits are great for unlocking another tower right off the bat.

How to redeem Roblox Tower Battles codes

Despite being a small list of codes, they should still be redeemed. The Tower Battles code redemption system is slightly different from other Roblox games. It isn’t done in-game.

Log into Roblox, launch Tower Battles, and follow these steps:

Step 1: Return to the main menu if you aren’t already there. Codes can’t be redeemed in the middle of a game.

Step 2: There’s a small text box in the bottom-left corner. This is the code redemption box.

Step 3: Type in a valid Roblox Tower Battles code you’d like to redeem. Codes are case-sensitive.

What is Roblox Tower Battles?

Roblox Tower Battles is a tower defense game wherein players must protect their bases. Monsters arrive in waves, with varying strengths and weaknesses.

To keep your base from being destroyed, towers are placed to battle the oncoming threat. More importantly, upgrade them over time as you survive. Gamers are welcome to survive on their own, join a friend, or battle others.

