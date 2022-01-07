Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes (January 2022)

Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon is a test of survival and endurance. There is no end to the hoard of zombies on your doorstep.

To make a living in the world of Zombie Defense Tycoon easier, redeeming Roblox codes is a boon for players. They can be used to collect free in-game gifts like money. For players, cash is required to buy items and upgrade base. Here’s every Zombie Defense Tycoon code available right now.

Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon: All working codes in the month of January 2022

The number of codes available in Zombie Defense Tycoon for January 2022 is wholesome. Every code redeems for large sums of in-game cash, which new and experienced players require. The codes are as follows:

REMASTER1 : Redeems for $100,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $100,000 free Cash 15K! : Redeems for $100,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $100,000 free Cash SHIELD : Redeems for $20,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $20,000 free Cash SP00KY : Redeems for $20,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $20,000 free Cash 4000LIK3S : Redeems for $20,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $20,000 free Cash 2400LIKES : Redeems for $20,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $20,000 free Cash 1200LIKES : Redeems for $20,000 free Cash

: Redeems for $20,000 free Cash HUMVEE: Redeems for $20,000 free Cash

In addition to codes, the developers Zood Studios added alternative ways for free in-game rewards. Following Zood Studios on Twitter and verifying your account earns you $40,000 free cash. Joining the Zood Studios Roblox group and giving the game a thumbs up also makes you $20,000 free Cash.

How to redeem codes in Zombie Defense

Redeeming in-game codes for rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

To start collecting the free items, codes have to be redeemed in-game. Since the codes aren't permanent, there’s a chance they will expire the next day, so redeem them immediately. Log into Roblox, launch Zombie Defense Tycoon and then follow along with these steps:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, select the Codes menu button with the Twitter logo on it.

Step 2: Focus on the upper portion of the codes menu and type in a valid Zombie Defense Tycoon code.

Step 3: Select the Enter button to redeem. The rewards are automatically sent to your inventory.

What is Zombie Defense Tycoon?

Zombie Defense Tycoon is all about survival. Zombies loaded with cash in their pockets are trying to eat you. Use weapons, establish and upgrade a base, build turrets, all in an effort to stay alive.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha