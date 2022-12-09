Rocket League Frosty Fest 2023 arriving on December 14: Lofi girl collab, new modes, and more

The most awaited annual event of Rocket League called Frosty Fest is here, and this time around it's bringing tons of new cosmetics, music packs, and game modes in an official collaboration with Lofi Girl. A popular name among Gen-Z, Lofi Girl recently broke a record on YouTube with the longest livestream of Lo-Fi music.

A brand new trailer for Frosty Fest was showcased earlier tonight at The Game Awards 2022. The trailer began with the classic Lofi Girl animation and later revealed infomation about the upcoming collab. Additionally, it was also announced that Frosty Fest would arrive on December 14, 2022 and end on January 3, 2023.

The announcement built up anticipation in the community as Frosty Fest has a history of bringing snow-based fields to play on. Moreover, during the event, the extra Ice Hockey mode also receives numerous updates and challenges that incentivize players.

This year's annual update for Rocket League is due to arrive next week. Here are all the details fans must know about Frosty Fest 2023, the Lofi Girl collaboration, and more.

Lofi Girl collab, free rewards, and new game modes soon to arrive in Rocket League Frosty Fest 2023

Psyonix and Epic Games are collaborating with Lofi Girl to bring some chill beats to play with in Rocket League this year. Throughout the Frosty Fest 2023 event, players will be able to unlock Lofi Rewards, Player Anthems, and play three Limited Time modes.

Here's a list of Lofi Girl themed rewards that players will be able to get their hands on for free during Rocket League Frosty Fest 2023:

Lofi Girl Decal

Lofi Girl Cat Topper

Lofi Girl Cocoa Topper

Lofi Girl Wheels

Lofi Girl Player Banner

Lofi Girl Winter Player Banner

Lofi Girl Headphones Avatar Border

Frosty Flake Decal

Snowflake Antenna

Igloo Topper

In addition to these, players will also be able to unlock up to five Golden Gifts that they can get by completing a challenge five times. The rewards will contain items from the Elevation, Vindicator, and Players' Choice Item Series.

Players can purchase the Lofi Girl Music Pack from the Item Shop (Image via Psyonix)

During the event, players can also purchase the Lofi Girl Player Anthems composed by artists Kainbeats, Purrple Cat, and xander. Each anthem will be available individually for 300 credits in the Item Shop, and the entire bundle can be purchased for 800 credits. The songs will also be available on the official Rocket League YouTube channel for players to jam to.

In addition to this, players can redeem the Frost Boss player title from the Item Shop for free. Moreover, there will be three Limited Time modes during Frosty Fest 2023 that will mark the holiday season in Rocket League.

LTM's will be on rotation regularly, with each being featured in the game for a specific time span:

Winter Breakaway (3v3 Hockey) - December 14 to 21

December 14 to 21 Heatseeker Ricochet - December 21 to 28

December 21 to 28 Knockout (8-player free-for-all) - December 28 to January 3

Rocket League Frosty Fest arrives on December 14, 2023 on PlayStation, PC, Nintendo, Xbox, and macOS.

