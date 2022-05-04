Top 5 most expensive items in Rocket League

Rocket League is a game with a rather large trading community for its rarest and most expensive cosmetics.

The vehicular soccer game is one of the most popular titles on the planet and is filled with items to make the in-game cars look amazing, crazy, and utterly ridiculous at times.

Some of these collectible items come at a hefty price. Whether you acquire them by trading or purchasing outright in the game, here are five Rocket League items that widen the eyes the moment the price is mentioned.

Here are the five most expensive Rocket League items

5) Black Reaper

A look at the Black Reaper goal explosion (Image via Psyonix)

Goal explosions are some of the best collectible items in all of gaming. When a player scores, a show of sorts takes place in the goal. They weren't available until the second-anniversary update, and the Haunted Hallows Series brought the Reaper.

The black version of the Reaper goal explosion is the fifth most expensive item in the game right now. It is also the most valuable goal explosion, worth 75,000 in-game credits or about $450.

4) Gold Cap

A Rocket League car dons the Gold Cap Alpha Reward (Image via Psyonix)

The Gold Cap is an Alpha-Reward item in Rocket League. Alpha Rewards were given to players who participated in the Alpha version of the game on PC. These rewards are generally the rarest and most expensive ones.

This Gold Cap is a topper that goes on the top of the car. Its golden theme fetches a hefty 104,000 in-game credits. That is the equivalent of roughly $624. The reason this item is so expensive is that it can never be earned again.

3) Goldstone

A player receives the Goldstone wheel cosmetic (Image via Psyonix)

The trend continues with Goldstone. It is an Alpha-Reward item coming in at around 600,000 credits. Players will have to shell out a wild $3,600 to reach that credit amount.

The Goldstone is a set of wheels given to players who took part in the Alpha test from February 2014 to August 2014. It is yet another extremely exclusive item that is worth a lot.

2) Gold Rush

A look at the Gold Rush boost trail (Image via Psyonix)

The Gold Rush is the final Alpha Reward on this list and isn't even the most expensive item. It comes in second place at a whopping $6,300 or 1.05 million Rocket League credits.

Players can collect rocket boosts that change the contrail of their car. When they boost, this special graphic shoots out of the back; the Gold Rush features a trail of fire.

1) White Hat

The White Hat is the rarest cosmetic in the game (Image via Psyonix)

The hands-down most expensive item in Rocket League is the White Hat. It is a simple item compared to the gold ones listed previously, but it is as rare as they come.

Only a handful of these items are known to exist, as the White Hat is an exclusive reward handed out by the developer. The 1.17 million credit price equals around $7,000.

The game has seen it omitted from the majority of trade markets and price checkers.

While the game has a plethora of expensive items, the above are the most expensive ones you'll find.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh