Rocket League PC official system requirements 

Rocket League is set to be free to play on Epic Games Store starting September 23, 2020 (Image Credit: Psyonix)
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 20 Sep 2020, 07:31 IST
Feature
Rocket League is a vehicular soccer game developed and published by Psyonix. The game was initially launched for PC and PS4 on 7 July 2015.

Later on, Rocket League got ported to other platforms which include Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, macOS, Linux and Classic Mac OS.

Rocket League is set to be free to play on Epic Games Store starting September 23, 2020. The game received a major update which will bring the following changes and new additions:

  • Cross-Platform progression: for details click here.
  • Legacy status and items.
  • Support a creator.

Steam describes Rocket League as:

"A high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Rocket League includes casual and competitive Online Matches, a fully-featured offline Season Mode, special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely, hockey and basketball-inspired Extra Modes, and more than 500 trillion possible cosmetic customization combinations."

Rocket League PC official minimum and recommended system requirements 

Rocket League is a well-optimized game that can also run on budget PCs (Image Credit: Psyonix)
Rocket League is a well-optimized game that can also run on budget PCs. You need an active internet connection to play the main online matches with other players. There are also exhibition matches that can be played with bots for practice purposes.

[Source: Steam]

Rocket League minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7 (64 bit) or Newer (64 bit) Windows OS
  • Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual-core
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 760, AMD Radeon R7 270X, or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space

Rocket League Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 7 (64 bit) or Newer (64 bit) Windows OS
  • Processor: 3.0+ GHz Quad-core
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 470, or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Gamepad or Controller Recommended

Published 20 Sep 2020, 07:31 IST
PC Games 2020
