Rocket League server status: Are the game servers currently down?

The Rocket League server status currently suggests that the servers are up and running perfectly as of March 14, 2025. Season 18 of Rocket League was released on March 14 at 9 am PT. The servers went down for about two hours at 7 am PT on the very same day. As the developers prepared the game for the new release, many players faced connection and matchmaking difficulties.

However, it's safe to say that those issues have been solved, according to the official X page for Rocket League server status updates.

Rocket League server status: Servers' condition after release of Season 18

Rocket League Season 18 is expected to herald a new generation of competition in the popular game. The new season brings the Futura Garden arena map and a brand-new car body for players to enjoy.

As mentioned earlier, the season was released worldwide on March 14, 2025. As such, the server downtime may have varied for some regions. The intentional downtime was about two hours from 7 am to 9 am PT on the same day. However, as the season went live, complaints about connectivity issues started pouring in.

This is quite natural for live-service games. New seasons and server updates often make the game momentarily unstable. The official @RL_Status page played a crucial role, as usual, in keeping the fans informed about the Rocket League server status.

Between 7 and 9 am PT on March 14, 2025, several fans experienced server and matchmaking issues. Fortunately, the aforementioned X page remained highly active during the period and eventually notified the players at about 9:30 am PT that all server-related issues had been fixed. Subsequently, the new season was released and is currently active.

Expand Tweet

However, the game would soon run into trouble in one crucial area. As of the time of writing, Subregion Matchmaking has been temporarily disabled. Players may, therefore, experience servers with higher ping and latency while trying to play.

Readers are advised to keep an eye on the @RL_Status X page to stay updated on the server situation. As of the time of writing, the Rocket League servers are not down and are functional.

