Rogue vs Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Cloud9 and Rogue sit at the bottom of Group A behind two of the favourites to win the League of Legends 2021 Worlds tournament. However, there may be a spark of life for either team, and that spark starts with a win in game 1 of their 2-game head-to-head matchup to close out Day 1 of Group play. Both C9 and RGE finished third in their respective regions, placing them fairly close together in terms of success and potential.

At the moment, neither team is predicted to move on to the Knockout Stage, but every match matters in this sort of situation if they can collectively upset FunPlus Phoenix and/or Damwon Gaming. If C9 and RGE want a chance at the next round of the League of Legends tournament, they need to win every game they can against each other.

C9 vs RGE at League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction and statistics

Cloud9's inconsistency could come back to bite them here. They seem to play to their level, meaning when they play DWG and FPX, they'll likely play a much better match. However, when they play Rogue, they could stoop down to lower heights. Rogue was a favourite to win the LEC Summer Playoffs but allowed themselves to be slaughtered by Fnatic and MAD Lions in an 0-6 span of games. Rogue fell apart near the end of their regular season, and we haven't seen much more to go on. Cloud9 wins this game against Rogue if Perkz can keep himself level headed and focused on the game.

Cloud9's biggest blunder at the League of Legends 2021 Worlds is their loss to the winless Unicorns of Love, a game that would have sealed their ticket to the Group stage. They choked and had to battle their way through another best of 5 series to get back to Groups. However, they seemed to play on incredible levels in the first three games to thrash their opponents. Like usual, C9's fate rests in their hands. It all depends on which team shows up to play and if they can execute their team compositions.

The predicted eliminated teams in the Group of Death launch their first game in the League of Legends Worlds Group stage at 2 PM Eastern Standard Time on October 11.

C9 hasn't appeared to make any roster changes, so here's what both teams will look like heading into their League of Legends match:

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

RGE

Top - Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Jungle - Kacper "Inspired" Słoma

Mid - Emil "Larssen" Larsson

ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

