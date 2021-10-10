Rogue vs Damwon KIA League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The second match on the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between Rogue and Damwon KIA.

Rogue had a dominant summer in League of Legends' LEC 2021 season. However, their weaknesses got exposed, and they ended up getting demolished during the playoffs. Damwon KIA, on the other hand, picked up steam in the second half of the LCK summer split and ended up winning it all the way.

The predictions, live stream details and head-to-head results of both of these teams have been provided below in detail.

Rogue vs Damwon KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

Rogue became the first team from Europe to qualify for the World Championships. However, their run in the playoffs ended very poorly as they lost to the MAD Lions and Fnatic embarrassingly.

Damwon KIA had a slow start to their split. However, they eventually regained form and stomped every other team until they won the finals almost without any competition.

Rogue @Rogue Nothing to see here, just regular gameday attire. 👀 Nothing to see here, just regular gameday attire. 👀 https://t.co/P5RjhX1CwR

This game is heavily in favour of Damwon KIA, and they should win it quite comfortably.

Head-to-Head results

Rogue and Damwon KIA faced each other in the group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2020. Damwon KIA won both games and therefore have a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head matchup.

When and where to watch

Rogue vs Damwon KIA will be live broadcast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The game will also be available for viewing on the official lol esports website. League of Legends fan can watch the telecast on October 12, 2021.

Previous results

Rogue previously played against the MAD Lions and Fnatic in the LEC summer split playoffs and lost both of those matches 3-0.

Damwon KIA, on the other hand, faced T1 in the finals of the LCK summer playoffs and won that match 3-1.

Roster of both the teams

Damwon KIA

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Rogue @Rogue Great day today in a cozy Iceland town 🇮🇸 #GoRogue Great day today in a cozy Iceland town 🇮🇸 #GoRogue https://t.co/4Epba8do2z

Rogue

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Steven “Hans sama” Liv

Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus

Also Read

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be able to grab the victory between Rogue and Damwon KIA? Rogue Damwon KIA 1 votes so far