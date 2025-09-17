Ronaldo vs Ibrahimovic: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

The Icon cards of Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the best striker options in EA FC 26, prompting gamers to wonder which of the two is the better one. While the Brazilian has accumulated several trophies throughout his career to achieve legendary status in the sport, the Swedish cover star of EA FC 26 is also among the greatest goal scorers.

This article compares Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic based on their ratings in EA FC 26 to determine which player is better in the upcoming version of the football sim title.

Ronaldo Nazario vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: An overall comparison in EA FC 26

Ronaldo Nazario has won the FIFA Best Men's Player award three times, as well as two Ballon d'Ors. He has also won the World Cup twice and bagged multiple individual awards, as well as domestic league victories and cups throughout his career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, has managed to win the Footballer of the Year award 15 times for different clubs (AC Milan, PSG, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and more) throughout his career. He won the Puskas award for his famous back volley from outside the box against England in 2013, and has earned several domestic league and cup trophies for different clubs. He even helped AC Milan win the Serie A at 40+ years of age, during his final season playing football.

Both Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have 92 Overall ratings in EA FC 26, which makes it difficult to pick the better Icon striker between them.

Check out the comparison of their key stats below:

Comparison Ronaldo Nazario Zlatan Ibrahimovic Overall 92 92 Pace 92 86 Shooting 92 94 Dribbling 92 92 Physicality 72 90

According to their Overall ratings, both players seem to be on par. While Ronaldo Nazario is better than Ibrahimovic in Pace (Ronaldo: 92, Ibrahimovic: 86), the latter's Shooting stat of 94 beats the former's 92 rating.

Both players have an amazing Dribbling rating of 92, meaning they excel at holding the ball in the opponents' box and remain a strong goal-scoring threat while they are at it.

However, in Physicality, Zlatan (90) is far better than Ronaldo (72). So, if you are playing against an opponent with strong defenders and might need to win a lot of ground and aerial duels, it's probably better to opt for Zlatan Ibrahimovic instead of Ronaldo Nazario.

On the other hand, if you are someone who relies on counterattacks and is confident that you can constantly drop the ball behind the opponent's backline, Ronaldo Nazario would be the way to go, thanks to his higher Pace rating.

