RRQ D2E’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Bawonchai Han, aka RRQ D2E, is a popular PUBG Mobile esport athlete and content creator from Thailand. He represents RRQ Athena, which is one of the best teams in the South Asian circuit.

In this article, we take a look at his PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

RRQ D2E’s PUBG Mobile ID number

RRQ D2E’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 512269986, and his IGN is RRQ丨D2E.

RRQ D2E’s PUBG Mobile stats

Season 15

His stats in Season 15

In the ongoing season, RRQ D2E has played a total of 178 games and has won 55 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.89%. He also has over 116 finishes in the Top 10. With over 984 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.53 and has dealt average damage of 868.0 per match. He hasn’t played any solo/duo matches.

Season 14

His stats in Season 14

In the previous season, he appeared in 312 matches and secured 100 wins at a win rate of 32.05%. He also had 209 top-ten finishes. The content creator killed 1612 opponents with a K/D ratio of 5.17 and inflicted average damage of 829.4 per match.

RRQ D2E’s achievements

Here are some of RRQ D2E’s key achievements:

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: SEA Championship 2019

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019

3rd place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season 0: East

RRQ D2E’s settings

You can check out RRQ D2E’s settings in the following video:

RRQ D2E’s YouTube channel

RRQ D2E started creating content on YouTube back in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 198 videos and has amassed over 28.5 million combined views. He also has over 433 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel.

You can click here to visit his channel.

RRQ D2E’s Social Media accounts

RRQ D2E has Facebook and Instagram accounts.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

