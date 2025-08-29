All Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 29, 2025 16:56 GMT
EA FC 26, Benfica player ratings in EA FC 26
Player ratings for Benfica's men's and women's teams are here (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Benfica have been leaked. With the perfect blend of experience and youth, the Benfica team looks promising this season. The leak includes player ratings for the men's and women's squads, including stars like Otamendi, Carreras, Pavildis, Martin-Prieto, and more.

This article lists ratings for both Benfica's women's and men's teams, offering an overview of the club's depth and talent. Read on to learn more.

Note: These are unofficial ratings, leaked from futmind.com. The final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings

The following table has the player ratings for Benfica's men's squad as per a leak from futmind.com.

PlayersPosition(s)Ratings
TrubinGK80
Samuel SoaresGK70
Andre GomesGK69
OtamendiCB82
Tomas AraujoCB/RB78
Antonio SilvaCB78
BahRB78
Leandro SantosRB67
Alvaro CarrerasLB80
DahlLB/LM73
FlorentinoCDM80
Manu SilvaCDM/CB72
AursnesCM/RB/RM80
BarreiroCM/CDM77
Martim NetoCM/CDM/CAM70
Tiago GouveiaRM/RW/LM73
PrestianniRM/CAM/RW71
BrumaLM/LW/CAM78
Joao RegoCAM/RM67
AkturkogluLW/LM80
SchjelderupLW/CAM/ST/LM74
Pavlidis ST81
TengstedtST74
Henrique AraujoST70
The next table discusses the player ratings of Benfica's women's team:

PlayersPosition(s)Ratings
PauelsGK73
Rute CostaGK71
Carole CostaCB78
Ana BorgesCB75
Lais AraujoCB/CDM/LB73
Catarina AmadoRB/LB74
LundLB/CB73
Andreia FariaCDM/CM75
PauletaCDM/CM73
UcheibeCDM/CB72
Andreia NortonCM/CAM75
GasperCM/CDM/RW74
Beatriz CameiraoCM69
Leticia AlmeidaCM65
BrownRM/LM/RW72
Lucia AlvesLM/LB/LW72
EngesvikCAM/CM70
Nycole RayslaLW/RW/ST/LM76
DavidsonLW/LB/LM72
Andrea FalconLW/ST/LM71
Martin-PrietoST81
Lara MartinsST67
The line-up of Benfica's men's team looks solid on paper. There's an 80-rated GK (Trubin), an experienced star CB like Otamendi (82), a young talent such as Alvaro Carreras (80), an LB who is starting to touch on his best form, and more.

The men's team has an 80-rated wing and an 80-rated striker to solve their goalscoring problems.

On the other hand, while the women's team has looked slightly weak on paper overall, it has one of the most experienced strikers of women's football in Martin-Prieto (81). Furthermore, the women's team also has some talented players like Carole Costa (73), Andreia Faria (75), Andreia Norton (75), Catarina Amado (74), and more, who are prepared to put up a fight for glory.

Overall, the leaked FC 26 ratings are seemingly proof that both Benfica men's and women's teams are prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way in the upcoming season.

