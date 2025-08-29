All Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Benfica have been leaked. With the perfect blend of experience and youth, the Benfica team looks promising this season. The leak includes player ratings for the men's and women's squads, including stars like Otamendi, Carreras, Pavildis, Martin-Prieto, and more.
This article lists ratings for both Benfica's women's and men's teams, offering an overview of the club's depth and talent. Read on to learn more.
Note: These are unofficial ratings, leaked from futmind.com. The final official ratings may differ.
The next table discusses the player ratings of Benfica's women's team:
Players
Position(s)
Ratings
Pauels
GK
73
Rute Costa
GK
71
Carole Costa
CB
78
Ana Borges
CB
75
Lais Araujo
CB/CDM/LB
73
Catarina Amado
RB/LB
74
Lund
LB/CB
73
Andreia Faria
CDM/CM
75
Pauleta
CDM/CM
73
Ucheibe
CDM/CB
72
Andreia Norton
CM/CAM
75
Gasper
CM/CDM/RW
74
Beatriz Cameirao
CM
69
Leticia Almeida
CM
65
Brown
RM/LM/RW
72
Lucia Alves
LM/LB/LW
72
Engesvik
CAM/CM
70
Nycole Raysla
LW/RW/ST/LM
76
Davidson
LW/LB/LM
72
Andrea Falcon
LW/ST/LM
71
Martin-Prieto
ST
81
Lara Martins
ST
67
The line-up of Benfica's men's team looks solid on paper. There's an 80-rated GK (Trubin), an experienced star CB like Otamendi (82), a young talent such as Alvaro Carreras (80), an LB who is starting to touch on his best form, and more.
The men's team has an 80-rated wing and an 80-rated striker to solve their goalscoring problems.
On the other hand, while the women's team has looked slightly weak on paper overall, it has one of the most experienced strikers of women's football in Martin-Prieto (81). Furthermore, the women's team also has some talented players like Carole Costa (73), Andreia Faria (75), Andreia Norton (75), Catarina Amado (74), and more, who are prepared to put up a fight for glory.
Overall, the leaked FC 26 ratings are seemingly proof that both Benfica men's and women's teams are prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way in the upcoming season.
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.