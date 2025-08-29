All Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Benfica have been leaked. With the perfect blend of experience and youth, the Benfica team looks promising this season. The leak includes player ratings for the men's and women's squads, including stars like Otamendi, Carreras, Pavildis, Martin-Prieto, and more.

This article lists ratings for both Benfica's women's and men's teams, offering an overview of the club's depth and talent. Read on to learn more.

Note: These are unofficial ratings, leaked from futmind.com. The final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings

The following table has the player ratings for Benfica's men's squad as per a leak from futmind.com.

Players Position(s) Ratings Trubin GK 80 Samuel Soares GK 70 Andre Gomes GK 69 Otamendi CB 82 Tomas Araujo CB/RB 78 Antonio Silva CB 78 Bah RB 78 Leandro Santos RB 67 Alvaro Carreras LB 80 Dahl LB/LM 73 Florentino CDM 80 Manu Silva CDM/CB 72 Aursnes CM/RB/RM 80 Barreiro CM/CDM 77 Martim Neto CM/CDM/CAM 70 Tiago Gouveia RM/RW/LM 73 Prestianni RM/CAM/RW 71 Bruma LM/LW/CAM 78 Joao Rego CAM/RM 67 Akturkoglu LW/LM 80 Schjelderup LW/CAM/ST/LM 74 Pavlidis ST 81 Tengstedt ST 74 Henrique Araujo ST 70

The next table discusses the player ratings of Benfica's women's team:

Players Position(s) Ratings Pauels GK 73 Rute Costa GK 71 Carole Costa CB 78 Ana Borges CB 75 Lais Araujo CB/CDM/LB 73 Catarina Amado RB/LB 74 Lund LB/CB 73 Andreia Faria CDM/CM 75 Pauleta CDM/CM 73 Ucheibe CDM/CB 72 Andreia Norton CM/CAM 75 Gasper CM/CDM/RW 74 Beatriz Cameirao CM 69 Leticia Almeida CM 65 Brown RM/LM/RW 72 Lucia Alves LM/LB/LW 72 Engesvik CAM/CM 70 Nycole Raysla LW/RW/ST/LM 76 Davidson LW/LB/LM 72 Andrea Falcon LW/ST/LM 71 Martin-Prieto ST 81 Lara Martins ST 67

The line-up of Benfica's men's team looks solid on paper. There's an 80-rated GK (Trubin), an experienced star CB like Otamendi (82), a young talent such as Alvaro Carreras (80), an LB who is starting to touch on his best form, and more.

The men's team has an 80-rated wing and an 80-rated striker to solve their goalscoring problems.

On the other hand, while the women's team has looked slightly weak on paper overall, it has one of the most experienced strikers of women's football in Martin-Prieto (81). Furthermore, the women's team also has some talented players like Carole Costa (73), Andreia Faria (75), Andreia Norton (75), Catarina Amado (74), and more, who are prepared to put up a fight for glory.

Overall, the leaked FC 26 ratings are seemingly proof that both Benfica men's and women's teams are prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way in the upcoming season.

