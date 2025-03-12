All leaked items coming in Deadlock

According to recent leaks, several new items are expected to arrive in The Curiosity Shop of Deadlock. Despite the game still being in its playtesting phase with no official release date announced, the developers continue to push regular updates and major changes. However, the playerbase has significantly dropped, especially with the recent success of titles like Marvel Rivals and FragPunk.

The leaks were shared by @IntelDeadlock on X, who credited CryptographerGrand99 for the datamine. On that note, here's everything we know about the leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaks suggest various new items are arriving in Deadlock

The X post suggests two Vitality and four Spirit items have been discovered in the game's files. Currently, Deadlock has 38 Vitality items and 39 Spirit items from The Curiosity Shop.

Here are the name and stats of all the items, based on the leaks:

Vitality items

Hexafoil Ward

This item blocks the next Spirit Damage or Debuff, preventing its effects. It only regenerates outside of combat. Here are the stats:

+25 Bonus Health

+15% Spirit Resist

+17% Base Health

Patron's Healing

When you receive a Boon, this item automatically heals you. Here are the stats:

+11% Base Health

+25 Bonus Health

+2 Health Regen

210 Heal Amount

Spirit items

Hex-Sealed Knuckles

After dealing an accumulated 262 Spirit Damage, your next heavy melee attack deals an additional 262 Spirit Damage. Here are the stats:

+100 Spirit Shield Health

+1 Health Regen

+30% Melee Damage

Lighting Scroll

Imbues your ultimate ability with permanent Spirit Power. Here are the stats:

+15% Ability Range

12% Max Health Damage

Stun Effect

+40 Ultimate Spirit Power

Soul Explosion

Kills or assists cause an explosion at the victim's location. Kills against heroes have a greater radius and damage. Here are the stats:

+160 Bonus Health

+3 Health Regen

+6 Spirit Power

+1 m/s Sprint Speed

Spirit Burn

Dealing Spirit Damage applies a burn over four seconds. This effect can repeatedly stack on the same target. Here are the stats:

+15% Spirit Resist

+125 Bonus Health

All of these leaked items are passive and don't require a keybind. Their release date remains unknown, as the game updates on irregular schedules. Players are advised to await an official announcement made through Deadlock's Discord server.

