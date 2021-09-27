Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons update reintroduce Celeste's shop along with the Roost?

Players have been on edge ever since Nintendo announced the return of Brewster and the Roost to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. According to recent rumors, the museum might feature yet another new shop, along with Brewster's cafe.

Brewster is one of the most popular characters the franchise has given birth to. He has been away for a while now. Naturally, the players are excited to see how Nintendo will incorporate him and the cafe into the already handsome-looking title.

Sadly, as mentioned by the data miners on many occasions, the cafe isn't a standalone building and will be a part of the museum. In the trailer that came out during Nintendo Direct a few days back, it's clear that the cafe is next door to the Art Exhibit.

Now, while this might not leave enough space for another shop, Nintendo might have another trick on its sleeve, and could announce it during the Animal Crossing Direct in October.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum might feature another shop

The museum is a popular POI in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Having the Art Gallery and the Roost on the same floor will make things extremely cramped.

Fans for long have wanted an observatory inside the museum. Celeste ran an exhibition room on the museum's second floor in the previous iterations of the franchise.

It's possible that she might be tasked with running an observatory in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, this would require the developers to add an additional floor to the museum.

Along with Brewster, bringing back Celeste as an interactive character will add more depth to the title (Image via Nintendo)

Along with Brewster, bringing back Celeste as an interactive character will add more depth to the title. Players and other characters could explore constellations with her, making the telescope a heavily sought after element.

Back in Wild World and City Folk, Celeste gave players the option to create, delete, or view constellations.

Inclusion of the aforementioned elements might motivate veterans who have left Animal Crossing: New Horizons to pick it up once again.

