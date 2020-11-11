Another Cyberpunk 2077 delay could see a 2021 release according to new rumor

A new rumor suggests that another Cyberpunk 2077 delay may be imminent.

The highly anticipated RPG from CD Projekt Red has already been delayed a number of times. Another Cyberpunk 2077 delay would not be welcomed, but it also would not be surprising.

The game was originally supposed to release in April 2020, but the most recent Cyberpunk 2077 delay has seen it pushed back to December 10, 2020. That could very well not be the final time the game gets pushed back.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 could be delayed until 2021 according to new rumor

Uhhhhhhhhhhhh...



So, what if #Cyberpunk2077 gets delayed..... Again.

Like what if it doesn't launch this year.



Like uh until 2021.



...



— Tiffany Treadmore Inc. (@HotGirlVideos69) November 9, 2020

The account who posted the above tweet is apparently a reliable leak source for the gaming industry. They previously predicted a date for a Nintendo Direct, and were spot on about the cancellation of E3's 2020 event as well. The user isn't directly saying yet that another Cyberpunk 2077 delay is happening, but the question has many worrying.

Another Cyberpunk 2077 delay could be false information

Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has not tweeted in 10+ days (normal post) and the December 10th date is not in their bio anymore...

Also the vice president said "We feel - maybe not comfortable, but confident" about December 10th.



— Pyo5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) November 10, 2020

Another Twitter user has pointed out that the Cyberpunk 2077 account has been suspiciously quiet. One update from that tweet is that the Cyberpunk 2077 account has a new header image.

Image via Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter

The game could very well be released on time, if it can be called on time, having already gone thorugh multiple delays. Regardless, CD Projekt Red has made it well known that any Cyberpunk 2077 delay is because they want the game to be perfect upon release. Many developers release games with horrible issues that they fix over time. Cyberpunk 2077 definitely seems to be a game that will be polished from the get go.

There is nothing officially announced yet about another delay. Take all of these rumors with a grain of salt, but at the same time, don't be surprised if the game gets pushed back once again. It has had multiple delays already and another one surely would not kill the excitement surrounding the title.