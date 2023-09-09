Atletico Madrid EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

With Atletico Madrid being one of the most prominent clubs in Spain and rivals to arguably the biggest club in the sport, there has been a lot of hype surrounding their EA FC 24 ratings. While EA Sports has yet to officially reveal any details, a recent leak on social media has hinted at some major upgrades for Los Roji Blancos in the upcoming game.

EA FC 24 will soon be available around the world on September 22 for those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, and the developers are expected to reveal the official ratings soon.

With social media being replete with leaks, gamers now have a sneak peek into the possible stats and attributes for the Atletico Madrid lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/WeaverFUT.

French superstar Antoine Griezmann spearheads the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid has been amongst the most consistent performers in La Liga over the past decade, often proving to be the biggest competitor for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. While they failed to secure the title last season, they had several standout performers who impressed audiences around the globe, and leaks suggest that their roster will receive some significant buffs as well as nerfs in EA FC 24.

Their star forward, Antoine Griezmann, is rumored to receive one of the most impressive buffs in the coming title. Widely regarded as among the best players in the league last season, he now possesses the stats that are truly indicative of his influence and abilities.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for Atletico Madrid?

The following players from Los Roji Blancos have had their ratings leaked:

Player name: Leaked rating: Antoine Griezmann 88 Jan Oblak 88 Rodrigo De Paul 84 Marcos Llorente 84 Koke 84 Memphis Depay 84 Jose Maria Gimenez 83 Alvaro Morata 83 Angel Correa 82 Mario Hermoso 82 Thomas Lemar 82 Stefan Savic 82 Saul 80 Caglar Soyuncu 77

As is evident from this lineup, the Atletico Madrid ranks have remained mostly unchanged in terms of personnel, with Caglar Soyuncu being the only notable signing. The squad also features multiple upgrades as well as downgrades. While the likes of Griezmann, Morata, Hermoso, and Koke have been buffed, players like Oblak, Depay, Correa, Lemar, and Savic have been nerfed.

That said, except for Antoine Griezmann, there is not a huge variation between their FIFA 23 ratings and their leaked attributes for EA FC 24. This is a testament to their consistency over the years, and hopefully, they will prove to be just as formidable on the virtual pitch as they are in real life.