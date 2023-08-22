Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 1 expected release date and time

Baldur's Gate 3 might have received four hotfixes already, but its first major patch is yet to arrive. Developer Larian Studios has been busy fixing plenty of minor issues plaguing the game since its release on August 3. As they prepare for the upcoming launch on PS5, fans have been eager to know when the first major patch might arrive.

As of writing, the developers haven't officially given a timeframe for the update. However, there have been indications regarding the tweak scale, and Larian is preparing over 1,000 changes based on community feedback. While the official time and date aren't known, predictions can be made based on the latest developments.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 1 expected release date

It's well-known that the console version will release on September 6, 2023. However, players will be able to pre-download starting August 31. Furthermore, it has already been confirmed that console users will get access to the same client version as PC. In one tweet, a member from Larian stated the underlying reason is to ensure that PS5 players can access the game's first major patch.

Hence, it seems pretty likely that Patch 1 will arrive sometime before August 31, and a timeline between August 27-29 seems reasonable. This will enable PS5 players to enjoy the first major update from the beginning and also enable Larian to test all the fixes. This date is pure speculation as of writing, and readers are requested to follow the game's official X account for all the latest information.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 1 expected release time

This one is harder to predict as Larian has been following a random pattern with their release of hotfixes. If Patch 1 follows the same routine, it will likely be somewhere between 7 pm UK time/11 am PT/2 pm ET/11:30 pm IST and 10 pm UK time/2 pm PT/5 pm ET/1 am IST (the next day).

It will be interesting to explore the fixes and balance changes included in Patch 1 and how they might impact the existing saves. Baldur's Gate 3 has become an enormous success, and owners of PS5 consoles will be able to join the journey pretty soon.