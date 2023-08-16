Baldur's Gate 3 has been smashing records left and right just two weeks since its launch, and PS5 fans are finally set to experience the action. The acclaimed title has been accessible on PC since August 3, but it was confirmed early on by Larian Studios that a PS5 release will soon follow. So far, the target date has not been changed, and the game is set to roll on PS5 on September 6.

On August 17, the official announcement for Baldur's Gate 3's preload details for PS5 was released on X (formerly Twitter). The post included important information, such as the preload dates for different editions and the game's final release date on PS5. Here's a rundown of everything you must know about the title's upcoming PS5 launch.

Baldur's Gate 3: PS5 preloads, release date, file size, and more

Preloads and Release Date

Baldur's Gate 3 comes in two editions on PS5—the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. For Digital Deluxe Edition owners, preload starts on August 31 at 16:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, those looking to purchase the Standard Edition will have to wait until September 4 at 16:00 (UTC).

Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will gain 72-hour early access to Act 1, which means they can play the game as early as September 2. Those who pre-order Standard Edition can access the game on the official release date, September 6.

Digital Deluxe Edition Offerings and Price

The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for preloading on August 31 (Image via Larian Studios)

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 costs $79.99, a ten-dollar difference from the base game's price of $69.99.

Along with the 72-hour early access, Digital Deluxe Edition buyers get exclusive rewards such as the Divinity Bard Song Pack, Exclusive Dice Theme, Treasures from Rivellon Pack, and Adventurer's Pouch.

They also get the following exclusive digital content which is downloadable via the Larian Studios website upon linking their Larian Account in the game:

Digital OST.

Digital Artbook.

Digital Character Sheets.

Moreover, Larian included an exclusive item pack from the World of Divinity: Original Sin, which consists of the following:

Mask of the Shapeshifter (Headgear).

Cape of the Red Prince (Cloak).

Lute of the Merryweather Bard (Playable Instrument).

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue (Dagger).

Bicorne of the Sea Beast (Headgear).

File Size

The game is expected to come in a hefty file size (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 is undeniably massive in content, so the game needs 122GB of free space on PC. While no official details have been made about its file size on PS5, players expect to need the same amount of space on their console.

Unfortunately, there is no way that you can preload this massive file size ahead of its release.

Baldur's Gate 3 preload on PS5 begins on August 31 for Digital Deluxe Edition owners. While the official release date on the platform is September 6, Deluxe buyers gain a 72-hour early access starting September 2.