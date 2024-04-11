Best characters for Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss as per leaks

Recent leaks have already shared the Genshin Impact 4.6 Sprial Abyss enemy lineup with the community. The upcoming cycle will feature overworld bosses such as Icewind Suite, Iniquitous Baptist, Fontaine Local Legends, and many more. Rumors also suggest that the new enemy lineup will have some of the highest HP pools seen in Spiral Abyss.
Genshin Impact 4.6 update is a few weeks away, and players will want to prepare the right characters if they want to clear the upcoming Floor 12. Don't forget the reset will also bring new Blessings of the Abyssal Moon that they can take advantage of. This article will include some of the best characters to use in 4.6 Spiral Abyss.
Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.
Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss leaks and best characters to use
Reliable sources have already disclosed information about the Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and its blessings. Here is a quick overview:
Floor 12-1-1
- Maguu Kenki Lone Gale
- Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost
- Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror
Floor 12-1-2
- Kairagi Dancing Thunder
- Kairagi Fiery Might
- Mirror Maiden
- Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger Bracer x2
- Wind Operative (Local Legend)
- Frost Operative (Local Legend)
Floor 12-2-1
- Icewind Suite (Coppelius)
Floor 12-2-2
- Fatui Pyro Agent x3
- Eremite Galehunter
- Eremite Stone Enchanter
- Abyss Lector Violet Lightning x2
Floor 12-3-1
- Fatui Skirmisher Cryogunner Legionnaire x2
- Nobushi x2
- Eremite Daythunder
- Assault Specialist Mek x2
- Recon Mek Log x2
- Construction Specialist Mek
Floor 12-3-2
- Iniquitous Baptist
Based on the rumors, 4.6 Spiral Abyss (Phase I) will have Flame-Fanning Moon blessing. During this phase, triggering Vaporize, Overloaded, Melt, Burning, Burgeon, Pyro Swirl, or Pyro Crystallize will reduce an opponent's All Elemental and Physical RES by 30% for four seconds.
Best characters for 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact
Here is a list of the best characters you can use in the first half of 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12:
- Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)
- Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)
- Hu Tao (5-star Pyro Polearm)
- Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)
- Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
- Navia (5-star Geo Claymore)
- Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst)
- Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro Polearm)
- Xiangling (4-star Pyro Poleram)
- Xingqiu (4-star Hydro Sword)
- Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)
All characters mentioned are already well-known for their damage potential and successful pick rates to clear Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. Players should face little-to-no trouble if these units have received decent investments.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.