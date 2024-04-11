Best characters for Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss as per leaks

Recent leaks have already shared the Genshin Impact 4.6 Sprial Abyss enemy lineup with the community. The upcoming cycle will feature overworld bosses such as Icewind Suite, Iniquitous Baptist, Fontaine Local Legends, and many more. Rumors also suggest that the new enemy lineup will have some of the highest HP pools seen in Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 4.6 update is a few weeks away, and players will want to prepare the right characters if they want to clear the upcoming Floor 12. Don't forget the reset will also bring new Blessings of the Abyssal Moon that they can take advantage of. This article will include some of the best characters to use in 4.6 Spiral Abyss.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss leaks and best characters to use

Reliable sources have already disclosed information about the Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and its blessings. Here is a quick overview:

Floor 12-1-1

Maguu Kenki Lone Gale

Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost

Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror

Floor 12-1-2

Kairagi Dancing Thunder

Kairagi Fiery Might

Mirror Maiden

Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger Bracer x2

Wind Operative (Local Legend)

Frost Operative (Local Legend)

Floor 12-2-1

Icewind Suite (Coppelius)

Floor 12-2-2

Fatui Pyro Agent x3

Eremite Galehunter

Eremite Stone Enchanter

Abyss Lector Violet Lightning x2

Floor 12-3-1

Fatui Skirmisher Cryogunner Legionnaire x2

Nobushi x2

Eremite Daythunder

Assault Specialist Mek x2

Recon Mek Log x2

Construction Specialist Mek

Floor 12-3-2

Iniquitous Baptist

Based on the rumors, 4.6 Spiral Abyss (Phase I) will have Flame-Fanning Moon blessing. During this phase, triggering Vaporize, Overloaded, Melt, Burning, Burgeon, Pyro Swirl, or Pyro Crystallize will reduce an opponent's All Elemental and Physical RES by 30% for four seconds.

Best characters for 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact

Some of the best units to use in 4.6 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best characters you can use in the first half of 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12:

Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)

(5-star Dendro Sword) Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)

(5-star Hydro Sword) Hu Tao (5-star Pyro Polearm)

(5-star Pyro Polearm) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)

(5-star Dendro Catalyst) Navia (5-star Geo Claymore)

(5-star Geo Claymore) Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro Polearm)

(5-star Electro Polearm) Xiangling (4-star Pyro Poleram)

(4-star Pyro Poleram) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro Sword)

(4-star Hydro Sword) Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)

All characters mentioned are already well-known for their damage potential and successful pick rates to clear Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. Players should face little-to-no trouble if these units have received decent investments.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.