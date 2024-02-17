Cache first look leaked ahead of its CS2 return

Iconic Counter-Strike map Cache is reportedly coming to CS2, according to a recent leak. Prominent Counter-Strike leaker on X, who goes by the tag of @FMPONE, shared the images of the map.

Not only do the visuals make the map look a lot different in Counter-Strike 2, but it also offers minute details of the map. So far, only two images have been leaked; however, gamers are expecting more before Cache is officially announced.

That said, let's take a look at more details of the leaked CS2 map.

Cache map images leaked for CS2

Expand Tweet

CS2's Limited Test session only launched with a handful of maps, which included popular competitive ones, Dust II, Mirage, Overpass, and Nuke; however, through subsequent updates, Valve added more maps like Inferno.

However, many popular CS:GO maps are yet to be released, and Cache and Train are two of the fan favorites. With the recent leak on X, gamers got a glimpse of the former and how it will look in Valve's shooter.

When looking at the leaked images, one can see huge improvements in texture and lighting as the map will possibly receive more polygons. The texturing of the building seems to be completely overhauled with new and improved bricks and tiles. New assets have also been seemingly added, with three new statues in the mid-section of Cache. Upon zooming in on them, you can see them holding AK-47s in their arms, which is something that was not present in the older version.

The second image is just another angle of the mid-section, where you will be able to spot the mid-vent, which leads to a bomb site. The reportedly overhauled version also shows the new structure of the area, with more demolition in the section.

Another important detail in the leaked Cache CS2 image is the skybox and how the tone of the map has been changed to a more peaceful tone rather than a stormy sky from when the map was playable in CS:GO.

As the first-look images for Cache are leaked, it is hard to say if the changes will make their way to the final version of the map. Gamers can wait for an official word from Valve.