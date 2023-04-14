Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 leaks: Rumored weapon balance changes for Krig 6, Razorback, AS VAL, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 is only halfway through, and leaks for the next one have already started surfacing. Dataminers have already begun leaking new content that fans might see in the fourth season, including weapon balance changes. Recently, @LeakersOnDuty, a Twitter account well-known for posting Call of Duty Mobile leaks, revealed the nerfs, buffs, and other optimizations unveiled in the Chinese beta test server.

Per the rumors, players will see a Krig 6 nerf in COD Mobile Season 4. Moreover, Razorback fans can finally rejoice, as their favorite SMG is likely going to get buffed in the next major update.

Call of Duty Mobile: All of the rumored weapon balance changes coming in Season 4 (2023)

The Razorback and Krig 6 are two of the many guns expected to fall under Activision's radar in Season 4. Other weapons that can also undergo significant changes in the fourth season of Call of Duty Mobile include AS VAL, PDW-57, DR-H, M13, and many more.

Here are all of the rumored balance changes expected to happen in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4:

Buffs

HG40

An increase in the chest multiplier from 1.1 to 1.2

An improvement in the upper arms multiplier from 1.1 to 1.15

Cordite

Damage has been increased from 24-22-19-18-16 to 24-23-19-18-16 ( for MP mode )

An increase in lower arms multiplier from 1.1 to 1.2 ( for MP mode )

The head multiplier has also been enhanced from 1.2 to 1.4

Devs have also upgraded the damage range from 7-18-25-32 to 9-18-25-32

Razorback

An increase in damage from 30-23-19 to 30-24-20

The head multiplier gets increased from 1.1 to 1.3

PDW-57

Devs have enhanced the lower arms multiplier from 1 to 1.1

The damage range has also been increased from 10-16 to 12-18

PPsh-41

Devs have implemented an upgrade in the damage from 23-21-19-17 to 24-22-19-17

Sprint-to-fire time has been reduced from 170ms to 120ms

DR-H

ADS time has seen a decrease from 260ms to 245ms

There has also been a reduction in ADS bullet spread from 19 (11) to 18 (9)

AS VAL

Devs have decreased the ADS time from 250ms to 230ms

A reduction in ADS bullet spread from 23 (14) to 23 (7)

MK2 Carbine

Call of Duty Mobile developers have enhanced the base movement speed by 3%

Outlaw

The hit flinch has seen a decrease from 3.6 to 2

The base breath-holding time has been enhanced from 0.5 to 2

Developers have also increased the damage range from 12-30 to 15-37

War Machine

The activation energy has been reduced

The required ammo has been increased from 8 to 10

Death Machine

Devs have increased the ammo from 120 to 150

Sparrow

The ammo has been increased from 7 to 9

Transform Shield

There is a reduction in the activation energy

Optimizations

BUFF:

- M13

- Cordite

- outlaw

- Pdw

- HG40

- Razorback

- ppsh

- DRH

- AS val

- MK 2



NERF

M13

Three following attachments have received optimizations in the Chinese test server, according to the leaks:

RTC Heavy Long Barrel (Buffed)

Devs have added a bullet speed boost attribute: +35% Bullet Speed

RTC Silencer Barrel (Adjusted)

This attachment will longer decrease the ADS time

There will be no increase in ADS bullet spread

A damage range boost attribute has been added: +20% Damage Range

A bullet speed boost attribute has been added: +20% Bullet Speed

Recoil will increase by 15%

RTC Combat Stock (Nerfed)

ADS time reduction has been improved from -9% to -15%

Nerfs

Krig 6

Krig 6's attachment, Firm grip tape, is receiving a nerf that will reduce the ADS speed boost from -25% to -15%

Bull Charge

Developers have increased energy consumption after each opponent is killed

As the balance changes mentioned above haven't been confirmed, one should not expect all of them to arrive in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4. However, a few weeks remain before the fourth season's release, so players must focus on the current Battle Pass or on completing the ongoing Seasonal Challenges and other ongoing events.

