COD Mobile players might see a Warzone Mobile soon, as teased by Snapdragon UK 

COD Mobile battle royale has already gained huge popularity in the two years of its existence. However, it did not capture the true Call of Duty essence, and it was the multiplayer section that peaked in COD Mobile. Recent leaks, however, claim that Warzone mobile is coming to the market, and Activision is apparently working on a version at the moment.

COD Mobile players will definitely want to see a better version of battle royale in a mobile format with much more intricate gameplay techniques and more realistic maps that make every match as intense as COD Warzone.

Recently, a Snapdragon UK's tweet made the COD Mobile community very excited. Warzone on Mobile was tweeted but later ruled out as an error. Nonetheless, the community is sure that the devs are planning something which is currently under wraps.

Wrong tweet teases Warzone Mobile as COD Mobile Battle Royale fans question new game in development

Snapdragon UK tweeted a poll on November 8 where they asked their followers how they score in Call of Duty battle royale with the hashtags '#Warzone Mobile.' They later changed the hashtags to '#Battleroyale Mobile.'

Users found this change very odd, and the comments section was immediately overflowing with speculation regarding the sudden edit from Snapdragon UK. Snapdragon is a well-known manufacturer of mobile processors, and is one of the leading brands to supply multi-core processors on Android devices.

Matters grew fishy when Snapdragon UK replied to the same thread on their rather 'innocent' mistake, and the wink emoji in the end did not help to set matters straight. Players are now more convinced that Activision is indeed developing a Warzone version for mobile platforms.

Snapdragon UK @Snapdragon_UK When you accidentally tease that #Warzone is coming to #Mobile ...Sorry guys, that’s one thing we don’t have inside information on right now😉 When you accidentally tease that #Warzone is coming to #Mobile...Sorry guys, that’s one thing we don’t have inside information on right now😉 https://t.co/viUQ2uizdi

This is not the first time Warzone Mobile has been teased. A job opening from Activision earlier in 2021 clearly specified a position for Warzone mobile. Later players speculated it was for the new Blackout map on COD Mobile, but not everyone in the community was convinced.

It seems like there is more truth regarding this matter than what has been leaked in the open at the moment. If indeed Warzone Mobile is coming out as a separate title, players will learn about it sooner rather than later.

Edited by R. Elahi