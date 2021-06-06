COD Mobile: Season 5 Leaks and everything we know so far

COD Mobile players are currently busy with Season 4 and Stage 1 of the World Championships that started earlier this weekend. With every season, COD Mobile is trying to integrate new content into the game to keep players busy for a whole month, until a new season drops.

The biggest take away from this season is the Clan Wars, the first of its type ever seen in an FPS title. With every promising season, players are always looking forward to all that is going to come in the game.

On that note, dataminers are working hard to leak intel from game files about upcoming content on COD Mobile. Some Season 5 leaks are already out, which will definitely excite players.

COD Mobile Season 5 leaks: Legendary characters, vehicles and Zombies

Majority of the leaks are concerning the return of the Zombie mode. COD Mobile removed Zombies back in Season 3 last year because players did not visit it much. However, it is coming back later this year, and the mode is already out in the Chinese version of the game.

Players will get new maps, and apparently an entire Zombies Battle Pass, that is exclusive to the mode. It is currently unknown whether the season Battle Pass will be different from the Zombies one.

The legendary Ghost skin is going to be the third legendary Operator in the game. The customization of the skin is not yet visible in the files but it will have a designated German Shepard dog hanging around. All players have to do is wait to find out how it will be implemented in the game. Watch the video below to see the base version of the skin.

Following the leaks, COD Mobile is also adding legendary variant vehicles to the game. The Chinese version already has Harley Davidson motorcycles in the game, which are marked legendary. There is no information available about when it will be coming to the global version, but since it has already made its way into the game, there is a fair chance global players will get to play it next season.

There is still a long way to go for Season 4, and as the season progresses there will be more Season 5 leaks to look out for.

Edited by Gautham Balaji