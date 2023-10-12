EA FC 24 Callum Wilson Trailblazers objective card leaked - Possible stats, tasks, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 leak from FUT Sheriff turns out to be accurate, Callum Wilson will be part of the Trailblazers promo as an objective card. Such items are usually the easiest ones to obtain, as all players need to do is complete different tasks to get them. Traditionally, unlocking objective cards usually doesn't involve spending coins or points, as most of the associated segments can be easily completed by using cards already in their collection.

While EA Sports has already confirmed the Trailblazers promo and its release date, fans have had to rely on social media for all information surrounding its cards.

Callum Wilson might not be a global superstar compared to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah. That said, gamers might have an easier time obtaining his card than those of the latter two footballers if it does arrive as an objective.

EA FC 24 Callum Wilson Trailblazers card stats

The official stats of Wilson's card aren't available yet, as EA Sports hasn't confirmed any information thus far. However, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions regarding what the key stats and overall of this item could look like in Ultimate Team.

The new leaked card coming to the upcoming promo (Image via X/FUT Sheriff)

Here are the leaked stats for Wilson's card:

Overall: 86

Position: ST

Pace: 85

Shooting: 88

Passing: 73

Dribbling: 84

Defense: 48

Physicality: 82

If the Wilson card's actual stats are similar to what's mentioned above, it could be a really useful item for beginners who might be just getting started in this game. The biggest advantage of this card is it is expected to be available for free and won't require players to spend coins or open any packs.

EA FC 24 Callum Wilson Trailblazers card release date and tasks

EA Sports has confirmed the release date and time of the promo (Image via EA Sports)

The actual tasks players will need to complete in EA FC 24 aren't available yet. Players will have to wait for the official release to find out the full set of details. However, based on similar offerings in the past, the card will likely present four different tasks that players will need to complete to unlock it. Basically, all the segments related to Wilson's item will have to be accomplished to get it.

Trailblazers will go live tomorrow, October 12, and is likely going to be available for one week. However, it could be a two-team promo in EA FC 24.