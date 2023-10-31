EA FC 24 leak hints at Aitana Bonmati arrving as a Centurions Team 2 player

After being awarded the Balon d'Or and being recognized as the best female footballer in 2023, Aitana Bonmati is also rumored to arrive as a Centurions Team 2 player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Spanish maestro is one of the highest-rated players in the game and is widely regarded as an elite-tier midfielder on the virtual pitch as well.

The Centurions promo is aimed at providing boosted versions to some of the most accomplished names in the sport who have reached certain milestones in their career. Not only are these players popular in real life, but they are also overpowered in EA FC 24, making Aitana Bonmati the ideal candidate for the second batch of Centurions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by @RunTheIconMarkt on X (formerly Twitter).

FC Barcelona superstar Aitana Bonmati is rumored to be part of Centurions Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

FC Barcelona Femini is arguably the most dominant team in the history of female football, with the likes of Alexia Putellas, Caroline Hansen, and Patri Guijjaro being just as impressive in EA FC 24 as they are in real life. However, Aitana Bonmati is the star of the show, as the Spaniard won the Balon d'Or recently and has been leaked to be included in Centurions Team 2 as well.

Her base version is already one of the highest-rated players in the game with an OVR of 90, and her plethora of PlayStyles takes her performance to the next level in the current meta of the game. This means that her leaked special version will be even more overpowered and sought after.

What will Centurions Bonmati look like?

With her teammates Alexia Putellas and Caroline Hansen already having special cards in the game, this will be the first boosted version for the Spanish midfielder in EA FC 24. While the exact overall stats and rating of this leaked card are unknown, leaker @RunTheIconMarkt predicts that she will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 86

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 77

Physicality: 75

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has introduced gamers to plenty of amazing female athletes, and Aitana Bonmati is an excellent example of the skills they possess. She already possesses a five-star weak foot and some of the most useful PlayStyles in the game. Her gold card is worth almost 200,000 coins in the transfer market, which is a testament to how versatile and effective she is in the latest title.