EA FC 24 leak hints at Iago Aspas arriving as a Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team

Iago Aspas is rumored to receive the second Flashback SBC item of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of gamers around the globe. The Spanish marksman is one of the most underrated forwards in European football, and his consistency over the years has earned him several high-rated versions in Ultimate Team as well.

Despite not being the most meta player on the virtual pitch due to his lack of pace, Iago Aspas has always been relatively high-rated compared to his peers at Celta Vigo in La Liga. This is a testament to how influential he is for the Spanish side, and his leaked Flashback item is definitely an enticing proposition for players with La Liga squads in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Iago Aspas has been leaked as an upcoming Flashback SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Fans of Spanish football are well aware of how lethal Iago Aspas can be on his day, as he has terrorized the defenses of some of the biggest clubs in the sport. The former Liverpool FC and Sevilla striker is known for his consistency and composed finishing abilities in front of the goal, and his rumored Flashback item could potentially recreate this in EA FC 24 as well.

However, with his 85-rated base gold card being regarded as fodder due to his underwhelming stats, fans will hope that his SBC version receives favorable attributes to boost his effectiveness.

What will the Flashback SBC look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 88-rated and could possibly possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 88

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 38

Physicality: 69

These stats are truly indicative of his abilities in real life as one of the most formidable strikers in La Liga. He already possesses several meta PlayStyles, including the Finesse, Trivela, and Incisive Pass styles, making him an all-rounded attacker who can play far better than his stats suggest. However, he only has three-star skill moves, which will hopefully be boosted in his leaked Flashback card.