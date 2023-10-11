EA FC 24 leak hints at Rafael Leao winning the Serie A POTM award for September

According to a recent leak on social media, AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao has won the first Serie A POTM award of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game cycle. The Portuguese winger has been incredible in the Italian top flight, winning matches for his team and helping them challenge for the title. His base card is already overpowered on the virtual pitch, making a possible SBC item even more exciting.

After a rather one-sided race to the title last season, the Serie A is much more competitive in the current campaign. The two clubs from Milan are currently leading the pack, and Rafael Leao will be crucial if AC Milan are to finish on top.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Rafael Leao is rumored to arrive as a Serie A POTM SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Rafael Leao has been one of the most prominent and promising young talents in European football for the past few seasons. The Portuguese phenom is renowned for his pace, flair and dribbling abilities, making him especially overpowered on the virtual pitch as well.

If he does indeed receive a Serie A POTM SBC card in EA FC 24, he will undoubtedly be highly sought-after due to his impressive attributes.

His base gold card is 86-rated this year, and is already regarded as an elite-tier attacker due to his stats and PlayStyles. Not only does he possess the Finesse and Trickster PlayStyles, he also has the Rapid PlayStyle+, making him an ideal winger on the virtual pitch.

What will POTM Leao look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the AC Milan forward's POTM card are unknown, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests that he will recieve a +1 boost over his base item and will possess the following attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 82

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 29

Physicality: 78

If these stats prove to be accurate, this will be one of the most popular SBCs to be released so far this year. With players like EPL POTM Heung Min Son also rumored to arrive soon, the coming weeks will be filled with exciting content in the world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.