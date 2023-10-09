EA FC 24 leak hints at Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest EA FC 24 leak turns out to be true, Ultimate Team players will be able to complete the Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC very soon. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the news on their X (formerly Twitter) account. This will be excellent news for those seeking a guaranteed promo card without going through the grind of opening packs and relying on their luck.

That said, there's no guarantee as of now that the Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC will appear on Ultimate Team. So far, there have been some special items belonging to the RTTK promo introduced via different challenges.

If the latest rumored Squad Building Challenge indeed appears in Ultimate Team, it could provide a really interesting option for many EA FC 24 players.

The Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC in EA FC 24 could be a bargain pick

SBCs in EA FC 24 have, so far, been on different spectrums of prices, with some of them being really expensive. Others have been far cheaper, providing decent opportunities for beginners to improve their squad.

It's hard to say what the official stats of the card as part of the Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC will look like. However, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions about what the key stats could be when it officially comes to Ultimate Team. These are:

Overall: 84

Position: LW

Pace: 88

Shooting: 84

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 87

Defense: 50

Physicality: 77

The key stats on the rumored card seem very similar to the RTTK Mohammed Kudus item, which was also introduced as part of a Squad Building Challenge. This card will also have the chance to get a double upgrade if it manages to fulfill both conditions.

Given Ajax's current form, the Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC might not be very popular with the EA FC 24 community. However, a lower completion cost could make it really interesting. Moreover, it will make the card accessible to beginners who might not have too much fodder in their collection.

This challenge could appear as early as later tonight, on October 10. In the meantime, players can complete the RTTK SBC of Diego Carlos, which is available in Ultimate Team.