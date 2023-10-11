EA FC 24 leaks hint at Premier League stars coming to Trailblazers promo

After EA Sports confirmed the Trailblazers promo's arrival in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, several leaks started appearing online. These rumors suggest that the biggest names from the English Premier League will be part of it. The leaks in question appeared on X (Twitter) from reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania. For all those who follow the English Premier League religiously, these leaks spell good news.

There's plenty of excitement surrounding the Trailblazers promo, as it will be a brand new entrant in Ultimate Team. Based on rumors from sources like Runtheiconmarket, it will feature cards of footballers who have been excellent performers for their respective clubs in the current season. As such, superstars Ruben Dias and Declan Rice are all set to get their first promo items in EA FC 24.

The Trailblazers items of Rice and Dias could be hot properties for EA FC 24 players

Both Declan Rice and Ruben Dias are incredibly popular names among football lovers, but their cards are somewhat limited in terms of stats. Once the Trailblazers items are released, they could get far more stronger versions.

Declan Rice's rumored promo card (Image via Twitter/FTR)

Here are the predicted stats of both rumored promo cards and what they could look like in Ultimate Team:

Declan Rice

Position: CDM

Overall: 87

Pace: 75

Shooting: 66

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 79

Defense: 85

Physicality: 86

Ruben Dias

Position: CB

Overall: 90

Pace: 73

Shooting: 40

Passing: 68

Dribbling: 70

Defense: 90

Physicality: 88

Out of the two cards, Rice's Trailblazers item is expected to be available via an SBC. This could provide a wonderful opportunity for all EA FC 24 players, who won't have to rely on packs to get it.

Ruben Dias' rumored promo card (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Readers are advised to note that EA Sports hasn't confirmed the rumors talked about in this article. They should follow the game's official Twitter account for all the updated information.

It remains to be seen if both Ruben Dias and Declan Rice eventually be part of the Trailblazers promo. This event will go live at 6 pm UK time on December 13, and its special cards will be available as part of SBC, objectives, and packs.