EA FC 24 Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC leaked: Expected release date, cost, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumor from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff is to be believed, the Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. This information was posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. If this rumor turns out to be, the SBC could be beneficial to every player.

Flashback challenges typically tend to be quite popular due to how their special cards tend to be. As of this writing, EA Sports hasn't revealed any official information regarding the rumored content. However, certain predictions about the Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC can be made based on how the challenges typically work in EA FC 24.

Expected EA FC 24 Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC release date

The rumored Flashback card (Image via Twitter/ FUT Sheriff)

The Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC could be released as early as later tonight on November 9 as part of the daily content in Ultimate Team. However, that seems quite unlikely, as Thursdays tend to be quite light on content. With the Triple Threat promo starting soon, this challenge could be introduced as part of it. This seems more likely.

EA Sports has confirmed that a new Flashback SBC will be appearing this week. There's a chance for it to be released on November 10 with the release of the Triple Threat team. However, it's best to not draw any conclusion regarding the release date until the official timeline is mentioned by EA Sports.

Expected EA FC 24 Olivier Giroud Flashback SBC costs

The actual cost of completing the SBC will be determined by its asks and their terms and conditions. The only special Giroud item available in Ultimate Team right now is a unique goalkeeper card that was released as part of the TOTW promo. While it is no longer available in packs, everyone will get a chance to unlock the rumored Giroud Flashback card if it goes live.

Given his popularity, fans will certainly hope that he is an affordable option in Ultimate Team. Special cards have ranged between extremely cheap and quite expensive, depending on how good their stats are.

Giroud's stats on the Flashback version will likely get some major boosts, as it's likely to be based on his time at Chelsea.