EA FC 24 Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8) predictions: All cards featuring Bruno Fernandes, Ronald Araujo, and others

Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8) will soon be released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with so many game-winners being scored this weekend, players like Bruno Fernandes and Ronald Araujo are top contenders for a spot in the lineup. Both these athletes led their sides to victory by scoring a winning goal each in close encounters. They will potentially earn special cards in the upcoming TOTW.

While the Team of the Week is often headlined by attackers in Ultimate Team, the upcoming squad of items could feature some very impressive defenders and midfielders. With the likes of Ronald Araujo and Bruno Fernandes helping their teams win with all-rounded performances, they could possibly receive boosted versions in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual team ratings.

Bruno Fernandes and Ronald Araujo could be the star players in TOTW 8 of EA FC 24

With Team of the Week being revamped for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, in-form items are more usable than ever on this game's virtual pitch. All TOTW items are now 80-rated or above, and with players like Bruno Fernandes and Ronald Araujo already being overpowered, TOTW 8 has the potential to be amazing.

Manchester United have had their fair share of struggles in recent times. However, their star playmaker, Bruno Fernandes, has consistently delivered when it matters most. The Portuguese midfielder was back to his usual best this weekend, as he scored a late winner to lead the Red Devils to a 1-0 win against Fulham and potentially earn his second in-form this year.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Ronald Araujo is just as impressive in real life as he is overpowered in EA FC 24. The Uruguayan center-back is one of the most formidable defenders out there and is renowned for his tackling abilities.

However, his most important contribution this week came in the form of a late winning goal for FC Barcelona against Real Sociedad in a close 1-0 match. With how popular he already is in this game, his inclusion in TOTW 8 will definitely excite fans.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich dominated Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker to win 4-0. While it was Harry Kane who stole the show yet again with a super hattrick, he already has an in-form item as part of the current Team of the Week. His teammate Dayot Upamecano scored the fourth goal and also kept a clean sheet, and will be a good candidate for TOTW 8 in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City had an impressive outing against Bournemouth, as they dominated their opponents to emerge as 6-1 victors. Their new signing, Jeremy Doku, was impressive in particular, scoring one goal and providing four assists. The Belgian winger already has an in-form item and could definitely earn his second special card this week.

With so many exciting names in the running for a spot on the roster, gamers will undoubtedly be eager to witness the official reveal of TOTW 8 on Wednesday, November 8.