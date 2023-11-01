EA Sports releases Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) in EA FC 24 featuring Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

The latest Team of the Week 7 has been released in EA FC 24, bringing In-Form cards for star players such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

It includes a well-rounded roster featuring various upgraded cards that will be up for grabs from packs and the in-game transfer market over this week.

As one of the few recurring promos in EA FC 24, the TOTW cards essentially bring fresh content every week in the form of upgraded cards. As the name suggests, the series celebrates the best performers from the respective week by releasing corresponding cards with boosted stats.

With some well-known players getting their first In-Form upgrades, the seventh iteration of the promo is bound to attract the attention of many Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

This article gives an overview of the Team of the Week 7 roster, with a short analysis of the stand-out cards.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland get their first TOTW card as part of the Team of the Week 7 release

As mentioned earlier, the Team of the Week promo is a weekly release of cards featuring players that EA Sports deems to have shown exceptional performance over the course of the previous seven days, be it in international or club competitions worldwide.

With a number of big matchups having taken place over the weekend, including the Manchester Derby and El Clasico, players have rightfully predicted Manchester City's Erling Haaland's inclusion in the TOTW roster.

The Norwegian was beaten by Lionel Messi at the Ballon d'Or rankings, but the second-best men's player in the world has received his first In-Form card in EA FC 24 as part of TOTW 7.

Expand Tweet

Here is the full roster of players, with their upgraded rating listed below:

Haaland: 92

Harry Kane: 92

Renard: 89

McCabe: 86

De Marcos: 85

Palhinha: 85

Dzeko: 85

Nketiah: 84

Lozano: 84

Isco: 83

Baumann: 83

Medina: 83

Winjaldum: 83

Buongiorno: 81

Pavoletti: 80

Barreal: 80

Dreyer: 80

Zanotti: 80

The two standout strikers in TOTW 7 are the 92-rated Haaland and Harry Kane cards, which also headline the roster as the highest-rated cards.

Dzeko's 85-rated ST card is also a good option. Lozano's 84-rated LW card and Isco's 83-rated CAM cards are solid choices for the midfield, with French Women's captain Renard's 89-rated CB card being the clear winner for being the best defender.

The lowest-rated cards in the Team of the Week 7 roster are 80-rated, which is in line with EA Sports' announcements during the release of the game.

As such, the seventh iteration of the promo does have some cards with nice upgrades and will surely be highly sought after by EA FC 24 players looking to add some good players to their Ultimate Team squads.