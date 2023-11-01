EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the Centurions Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing gamers with another avenue to obtain packs during this title's latest promo. Variations of this content have been a mainstay in the game across various events released so far. Moreover, these Challenge SBCs offer a wide range of packs for fans to test their luck with.

The latest Centurions promo has introduced a variety of new and overpowered cards dedicated to the most popular players in this game. These items are extremely desirable and expensive, making this Centurions Challenge SBC more enticing than usual.

The Centurions Challenge 3 SBC offers an untradeable Mega Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has done a good job with the first week of Centurions, releasing boosted versions of players like Gullit, Rashford, Jairzinho, and Pedri. With so many exciting players up for grabs, fans are eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible, which is something the Centurions Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team can help with.

This is the third Challenge released so far during the promo and offers a better reward than its predecessors — a Mega Pack.

How to complete the Centurions Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to most Challenge SBCs, this one features a single squad with a specific set of stipulations. These are the conditions you have to meet to complete this content:

Leagues: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Nationalities: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum three

Rare players: Minimum nine in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Total chemistry: Minimum 31

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the low price of gold players in the current state of Ultimate Team's transfer market. Despite EA Sports releasing the Centurions Crafting Upgrade, the cost of these footballers has not risen much. This makes Challenge SBCs easy to complete, especially if you have untradeable items in your club.

Is it worth completing the Centurions Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the most expensive players currently available in the Centurions promo:

Ruud Gullit

Jairzinho

Kelly Smith

Wayne Rooney

Fikayo Tomori

Ferland Mendy

Each of these footballers is worth an extremely high amount in the transfer market. The pack on offer itself costs around 35,000 coins, which is worth much more than the 5,000 coins required to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.