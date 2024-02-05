EA FC 24 TOTW 21 predictions: All cards featuring Brahim Diaz, Garnacho, and others

EA FC 24 TOTW 21 will be released soon in Ultimate Team, rewarding some of the top performers from the latest matchday with boosted versions, including players like Garnacho and Brahim Diaz. These athletes impressed audiences around the globe with their recent performances in the league and could potentially earn upgraded special cards in the latest Team of the Week.

With club competitions across Europe heating up, every result is of utmost importance when it comes to the title race. This makes the performances of players like Alejandro Garnacho and Brahim Diaz even more significant and could possibly secure their spot in the EA FC 24 TOTW 21 lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Garnacho and Brahim Diaz could potentially headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 21 roster

Team of the Week players are more usable than ever before in Ultimate Team due to the improved nature of the upgrades they receive. Not only does EA Sports constantly increase the minimum rating threshold for these in-forms, but the player selection is better as well. This means players like Brahim Diaz and Garnacho could receive huge boosts if they are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 21 squad.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table. While their latest game against Atletico Madrid ended in a draw, courtesy of a late equalizer by Marcos Llorente, it was their new signing Brahim Diaz who stole the show.

The Spaniard was constantly posing challenges for the Atletico defense, scoring the first goal and creating multiple chances. This performance could earn him his second special card of the season after his Pundit Picks SBC item.

Despite struggling to maintain a top-four position in the Premier League in recent years, Manchester United are still one of the most popular sides in the world. Their recent 3-0 win against West Ham was spearheaded by Alejandro Garnacho, who scored twice to possibly earn himself a spot in the EA FC 24 TOTW 21 squad. This would be his second in-form of the season.

After securing a few good results in a row, Chelsea's run of form came to a halt against Wolves recently. The Blues from London lost in a 4-2 clash, with Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha scoring three goals. He already possesses a Storyline card in Ultimate Team, and his in-form version could possibly eclipse this 87-rated item.

In Liga F, reigning champion FC Barcelona continued their streak of wins with a 4-0 win over Sporting Huelva. Spanish midfielder Claudia Pina was the star of the show, scoring two goals and possibly earning her very first special card of the season.

With so many overpowered items potentially being featured on the EA FC 24 TOTW 21 roster, gamers will definitely be looking forward to the official release on Wednesday.